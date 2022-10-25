Read full article on original website
Narragansett couple transforms basement into nefarious Harry Potter alleyway
Corinne Adams is a huge Harry Potter fan. That's why she and her husband transformed their basement into Knockturn Alley, which is described as a shopping plaza devoted to the Dark Arts.
rinewstoday.com
Veterans: Come to prayer service & honor breakfast with Bishop Hendricken & Iggy’s
Bishop Hendricken High School and Iggy’s Boardwalk Restaurant will honor those who have served with a FREE Veterans’ Day Breakfast on Friday, November 11, 2022. All veterans and active duty military and their families will eat for free and may choose between two serving times at Iggy’s Boardwalk in Warwick: 8am or 10am.
Rhode Island TikTok Star JVKE Has Viral Hit in ‘Golden Hour’
A Cranston High School student has cut through the social media clutter with a song that you can't get away from right now and we are so here for it. He spells his name "JVKE" but you say it like "Jake." Back in Cranston, before his recent fame, he was known as Jake Lawson.
Two people displaced after fire at Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were displaced after a fire in Burrillville Saturday morning. According Deputy Fire Chief Marcel Fontenault, sometime before 8 a.m., crews were called for a fire at a home on Central Street. When they arrived, they found fire that had spread from the outside of the home, to the inside […]
There’s a New Bar in Fairhaven That Has 7 Kitchens, but Not the Ones You Cook In
It was a typical work day at Fun 107 until I was informed about a new bar in town that was within walking distance of the studio. Unsurprisingly, I was game and already three steps out the door. My co-worker Kristen and I were on a mission to check out...
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
Jamestown Press
Halloween parade, foam pit planned
A parade down Narragansett Avenue, a block of road closures for trick-or-treaters and a foam pit at the firehouse will invigorate the village Monday as local children celebrate Halloween. The main street from Town Hall to East Ferry will be closed at 4:15 p.m. to allow the costumed cavalcade to...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Garden Club to host a discussion on the Aquidneck Island watershed on Nov. 9
The Newport Garden Club invites the public to a panel discussion about the Aquidneck Island watershed: what it is, what is being done to protect it, and what we can each can do to preserve our access to clean water. The presentation, at 4 pm on November 9th, is free...
indowncity.com
7 Halloween Events & Activities in Downtown Providence
We have waited all year to say this: spooky season is finally here! And there is plenty going on in downtown Providence, RI, as Halloween approaches. Whether you’re interested in painting pumpkins with the kiddos, or cannot wait to sip on a cocktail while dancing the night away in costume, we have seven Halloween events on the calendar for all the ghouls and ghosts.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (October 28-30)
Spooky sounds will fill local clubs, bars, and restaurants this weekend with costumed revelers celebrating the season. Check out some pre-Halloween live music, with a focus on local performers this week, previewed below in “Six Picks Music.”. Friday: Don’t miss An Evening of Rhode Island Folk Music at the...
thebeveragejournal.com
Coast Guard House Hosts Château d’Esclans Brunch
The Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett hosted a Château d’Esclans rosé wine brunch in conjunction with celebrations hosted across multiple on-premise venues as part of Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival 2022. Château d’Esclans is situated in the heart of Provence, northeast of St. Tropez and run by acclaimed winemaker Sacha Lichine, whose vision to create the greatest rosés in the world continued to fuel the “Rosé Renaissance.” Hosted at its Anchor Room, with scenic ocean views, the Coast Guard House team welcomed guests with a curated menu of pairings set to showcase Whispering Angel, Rock Angel and Garrus, each a unique expression of Provence rosé.
Boston Globe
The neighbors are dead
What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
Scituate man accused of severely wounding girlfriend’s dog
A Scituate man accused of severely injuring his girlfriend's dog is facing animal cruelty charges, according to the RISPCA.
Valley Breeze
Plenty of crystal apples still to be found in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Many of the 100 crystal apples being hidden along Smithfield’s seven conservation and land trust walking trails have been found, and the second half of that 100 is now being distributed. The Smithfield Economic Development Commission brought Apple Trails back for a second year, hiding more...
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
Valley Breeze
Cumberland woman makes it a habit to clean along reservoir
CUMBERLAND – Town resident Kelley Gardener spends her daily walks with her dogs along the Arnold Mills Reservoir cleaning up many bags’ worth of trash from the edges of the water. “This is somebody’s drinking water,” Gardener says, while scanning the brush during a walk last week....
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet
A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.
Casey and Kristin Weaver at a vigil for their missing daughter, 16-year-old ColleenEnterprise News. When Kristen Weaver went to her daughter's bedroom to wake her up for school on October 18, 2022, 16-year-old Colleen was nowhere to be found. Panicked, Kristin and her husband, Casey called the police and reported Colleen missing. A week later, there has been no trace of the teen.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter – Kendra Muenter: I am asking for your vote on Nov. 8
I am running for a seat on the Newport School Committee and I am asking for your vote on November 8. My involvement in Newport schools began in September 2014 when our daughter began Kindergarten at Pell Elementary. I’ve made wonderful friends, joined the PTO and have been actively involved ever since – serving as PTO President at Pell Elementary and then Thompson Middle School and since 2018, as a committee member on the School Building Committee, overseeing the Pell expansion and Roger’s High School re-build. My participation has affirmed the critical importance of being at the table when decisions are made regarding our children’s education and future.
ABC6.com
‘Overwhelming and scary’: North Providence mom describes sons experience with RSV
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Grayson Swain, who’s only 14 months old, is one of hundreds of young children across the country infected with RSV. A respiratory virus that’s common for his age, but his mother Jacquelyn said her son’s case was more severe. “He was...
