Few people own the title of style icon quite like Chloë Sevigny. The actor and director has, for over two decades, been a north star of fashion inspiration, especially when it comes to dressing up. Both in the movies (every single thing she wears to go out dancing in The Last Days of Disco), and in real life (too many iconic red-carpet moments to mention, but we are partial to her Alber Elbaz at Lanvin era), her style is unerring. Now, she’s starring in H&M’s newest holiday campaign, which is fitting, as this time of year gains new meaning for the star, who has a two-year-old son Vanja.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO