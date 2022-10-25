Local Artists — Yes, Watercolorists, Too — Invited to Submit ‘Scenes of the Schuylkill’

Image via the Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area.

The Schuylkill River Greenways (SRG) National Heritage Area invites artists to submit original pieces for its 18th Annual “Scenes of the Schuylkill” juried art show and sale.

The event, promoted by the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board, takes place next month at the Pottstown Campus of Montgomery County Community College (MCCC).

Artists are invited to submit original artwork or photography on paper or canvas of a scene within the heritage area, which includes Valley Forge National Historical Park and Lock 60 in Mont Clare.

New this year: SRG is also extending the invitation to artists to submit their original sculptures into the show.

All submitted work should communicate the distinctive nature of the region and can focus on people, the river, streams, landscape, or historic property.

The Best in Show artist or photographer will receive a $500 prize.

Pieces recognized with second-, third-, honorable-mention, and staff-choice distinctions will also receive cash prizes.

The Best in Show sculpture’s creator will receive a $250 prize.

Artists may also offer their work for sale during the show.

The prospectus and application is online . Artists should plan to deliver artwork for submission to the college on Oct. 25 (today) at North Hall of MCCC, 16 West High Street, Pottstown.

Serving as juror for the show is Albright College Professor Kristen T. Woodward.

Further, the SRG is hosting the “Serving the Schuylkill” fundraiser Thu., Nov. 10, in conjunction with the art show opening. The fundraiser will be invitation only, and exhibiting artists will receive two invitations — one for them and one for a guest.

The 18th Annual Scenes of the Schuylkill Art Show will open as a free exhibit to the public Nov. 7–27.