Northfield, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota

A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: The quirky, quixotic quest to turn palates on to lutefisk

MINNEAPOLIS -- We are entering a very important time of year in our state -- lutefisk season. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a tour of one of the last remaining lutefisk-processing plants in the country during their "busiest" time of year."Going back to the days of the Vikings, it was their way of traveling. And it was also a commonly traded product," said Chris Dorff, of Olsen Fish Company.At Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis the smell of dried cod is the smell of money, even if it takes some getting used to."If you took this home and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Hot County Nights, Flashlight Maze and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's Halloween weekend and there is plenty of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Make your way to downtown St. Cloud for Hot County Nights at the Pioneer Place, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, walk through the Stoney Brooks Farm corn maze by flashlight, enjoy a free spooky social event in St. Cloud and rock out to the Wings Over America Tribute Show. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas

(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Seen the Fake Spirit Minnesota Halloween Costumes Yet? Join the Fun!

Can't. Stop. Laughing. Must. Breathe. Have you seen the new twitter challenge that is taking twitterverse by storm, and for once I am actually all about it! It's the Fake Spirit Halloween Costumes. How it all began...someone took a photo of a real Spirit Halloween Costume, photoshopped out the picture and description and challenged anyone and everyone to come up with their own fake Halloween costume. Everyone took it and said challenge accepted.
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

