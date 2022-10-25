ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

nbc15.com

Former Lancaster High School student levels accusations against teacher

One teacher from Northside Elementary in Monroe saw the idea while scrolling through her phone. Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The explosion that happened on Friday, October 21 left behind up to $2M in damages. In-person early voting begins...
MONROE, WI
oregonobserver.com

Assembly District 80 candidate questionnaire

The Oregon Observer sent questionnaires to both candidates for the State Assembly District 80 race: Mike Bare and Jacob Luginbuhl. Luginbuhl did not respond before the deadline. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements. Mike Bare (D) Why...
Badger Herald

Review of Madison’s finest living establishment

October means many things to University of Wisconsin students — midterms, Halloween and the football team having to explain another loss. But most importantly, October is the time of year for freshmen to sign a lease for an apartment, or risk social sabotage by being a sophomore in the dorms.
MADISON, WI
beckersspine.com

SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

RSV cases in Madison continue to rise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of respiratory syncytial virus cases in the Madison area continues to rise. UW Health Kids said they’ve had 350 positive RSV cases so far this month which is three times higher than the amount of cases they had at this point in October last year.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership

MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful. “They are certainly feeling unheard and unprotected and uncared for,...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Dane County Sheriff candidate questionnaire

The Oregon Observer sent questionnaires to both candidates for the Dane County Sheriff race: Kalvin Barrett and Anthony Hamilton. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements. Kalvin Barrett (D) Why are you running?. Every resident of Dane County...
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin vandalism; graffiti outside Memorial Union

MADISON, Wis. - UW-Madison police are asking for the public's help to identify two people suspected of causing vandalism outside Memorial Union and the adjacent Alumni Park. Officials say extensive damage was caused by two unknown people on Monday, Oct. 24 who accessed the area around 4 a.m. The two suspects spray-painted multiple walls, signs, boats, displays, memorials, and pieces of art.
MADISON, WI
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
MADISON, WI
newsy.com

Wisconsin Officials Implement Election Changes After Court Rulings

Wisconsin is one of the country’s most politically important states, and that’s especially true this year with close races for governor and U.S. Senate topping the ballot. But a string of court rulings have mandated changes to the way Wisconsinites vote, and with the election two weeks out, some questions are still pending.
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

DNR: Check conifer trees for severe root disease

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released earlier this month information alerting the public to risk of severe root disease in conifer trees. According to the release, the public is asked to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
BELOIT, WI

