Wanda Katherine Baker
Wanda Katherine Baker, 83, of Clinton, Missouri, formerly of Florence, Mo., passed away Friday night, October 21, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., just prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in the Englewood Cemetery. Mrs. Baker will lie in state Sunday from noon to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contributions to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and these donations may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
Emily Irene Church
Emily Irene Church, 91, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1931, near Mayview, Mo., the daughter of Eary and Lula (Scott) Hammons. She was the fifth born of six children. Irene moved to Clinton, Mo., in 1941 and graduated from Clinton High School in...
The Little Apple (10/26)
The City of Appleton City will hold another town hall meeting 6:00 p.m. October 26 at the Park Building, to discuss the proposed revenue bond for the combined waterworks and sewer system. On the November 202 ballot, there will be a $4,000,000 bond issue for the combined waterworks and sewer system. This entails borrowing the $4 million to clean, fix and improve the current systems, which includes cleaning fixing and maintaining the lagoon, which has not been upgraded in over 40 years and is out of compliance through DNR. If it is not brought to compliance, DNR can fine the City up to $10,000 per day until compliance is reached. The bond must pass in order to receive the loan. Funds may be available from ARPA, but the bond must be in place to facilitate the loan process.
Student Struck By Vehicle, No Major Injuries
On Tuesday morning, a Clinton Middle School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Clinton Street. Thankfully the student was not seriously injured. In an email that went out to parents, the Clinton Middle School said that the safety of students, faculty, and staff is always our number one priority across the District.
GVMH Curbside Flu Shots
Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is offering curbside flu shots for established patients that are 18 years and older. No appointment necessary. They will have one on October 29 from 9-11 a.m. at their East Campus in Clinton and another on November 2 from 7-9 a.m. at their Windsor Clinic Parking Lot.
Keeping Students Healthy and Practicing Skills
Clinton Technical School Health Occupations students recently had the opportunity to practice the skills they have been learning in the classroom, while also helping keep students healthy. Health Occupations students assisted with the Clinton School District student health screenings, as well as health screenings in other area school districts. Students...
