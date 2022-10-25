Read full article on original website
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Kanye West shows up at Skechers Los Angeles headquarters, gets turned away by security
(KTLA) – A day after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was dropped by Adidas, he apparently tried his luck with another shoe brand. The Yeezy designer showed up uninvited to Skechers’ corporate offices in Manhattan Beach and was turned away, the shoe company confirmed. “Considering...
Kanye West’s Donda Academy abruptly closes, but parents receive contradictory email hours later: report
(KTLA) – A private school founded by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is reportedly planning to reopen after shutting its doors Thursday amid the ongoing backlash over the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments, according to TMZ. An email confirming the immediate closure of Donda Academy, located in...
Musk officially closes Twitter deal: reports
Elon Musk officially owns Twitter after closing the deal by a court-imposed Friday deadline, according to multiple outlets, ending a six-month journey over his controversial $44 billion acquisition. CNBC first reported Thursday evening that Musk had taken control of Twitter and the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal and chief financial officer...
All eyes on Musk heading into Friday’s Twitter deal deadline
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Twitter is on the brink of its next chapter. Elon Musk is set to close a $44 billion deal to purchase the social media platform on Friday, and all eyes are on Musk to see how he will tackle the challenge of monitoring hate speech and misinformation.
Rihanna to release new song ‘Lift Me Up’ for ‘Wakanda Forever’
(KTLA) — After years of waiting, Rihanna finally has new music for her fans. The “Umbrella” singer tweeted on Wednesday morning that she will release the single “Lift Me Up” from the “Wakanda Forever” soundtrack on Oct. 28. The tweet comes with a...
