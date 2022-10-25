ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas listed among least-safe states in America

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study found Arkansas to be among the least-safest states in the U.S.

After considering factors such as the number of deaths from COVID-19 and gun violence, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the year’s safest states.

In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics, including the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Arkansas landed at No. 48 on the list followed by Mississippi and Louisiana at the bottom. Ahead of Arkansas are fellow southern states Texas and Alabama.

Vermont sits at the top as the safest state in the U.S., followed by Maine, New Hampshire, Utah and Hawaii.

According to WalletHub, the Natural State ranked #47 in three different metrics including personal & residential safety, road safety, and workplace safety. It also ranks among the worst in fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

C26 Main
5d ago

Except during deer season flat lander’s come to the woods and are in every tree shooting at anything that moves. Pretty dangerous.

3
