Arkansas listed among least-safe states in America

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study found Arkansas to be among the least-safest states in the U.S.

After considering factors such as the number of deaths from COVID-19 and gun violence, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the year’s safest states.

In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics, including the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Arkansas landed at No. 48 on the list followed by Mississippi and Louisiana at the bottom. Ahead of Arkansas are fellow southern states Texas and Alabama.

Vermont sits at the top as the safest state in the U.S., followed by Maine, New Hampshire, Utah and Hawaii.

According to WalletHub, the Natural State ranked #47 in three different metrics including personal & residential safety, road safety, and workplace safety. It also ranks among the worst in fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel.

To view the study's full findings, click here.

