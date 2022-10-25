ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limerick, PA

Long-Term No-Dice Pushback on Limerick Casino at Last Yields to Intended Less-Risky CRE Gamble

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2NuV_0illoLfG00
Image via Lee & Associates at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

A Limerick site — 116 acres across from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets — has been purchased by an undisclosed investment firm in N.Y. Ryan Mulligan landed the assignment reporting the sale in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The lot, off Route 422 and in the shadow of the Constellation Energy Limerick Generating Station, went for $23 million.

Its unknown purchaser obtained the deed from Metropolitan Commercial Development (MDC), a Berks County commercial real estate developer.

MDC paid the same price for the land in 2021, when its seller was Boyd Gaming Corp., the Las Vegas hospitality titan.

Boyd’s vision for the open space was a $350-million casino with 3,000 slot machines. That intention went bust in 2006 when the Limerick Township Board of Supervisors and residents protested it publicly.

MDC’s intended use is as an industrial park comprising one million sq. ft. of warehouse and distribution space. How many buildings will arise to provide that capacity has yet to be determined.

In fact, many of the MDC details remain fluid at the Limerick site, absent an official proposal submitted to township officials.

What is known is that over the years MDC announced intentions for several other Limerick Township projects: apartment buildings, a car wash, retail space, and a convenience store/gas station. Some are also adjacent to the Premium Outlets location.

They are still under review, as noted in the Philadelphia Business Journal account.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown

Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA

The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

IronPigs Extend Stadium Lease to 2052, Say They Will Stay ‘for Decades and Generations to Come’ | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs say they don’t plan on leaving their home, despite not receiving funding for needed renovations. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. In a joint statement with Lehigh County released on Thursday, the IronPigs said they are committed to working together to closing the existing funding gap on construction underway at Coca-Cola Park.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest

A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Lower Frederick Hearing Set for Gravel Pike Parcel

LOWER FREDERICK PA – A Delaware County company is scheduled to meet Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) at 7 p.m. with Lower Frederick’s Zoning Hearing Board to ask its approval of a variance for minimum lot area requirements on property at 1467 N. Gravel Pike, where it hopes to open a business office.
FREDERICK, PA
phillygrub.blog

Free Miller Lite for Phillies Fans!

It’s game time, Philadelphia. In honor of the Phillies advancing to the World Series, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Ring the Bell, It’s Miller Time” program, Miller Lite will offer the first round...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy