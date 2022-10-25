Read full article on original website
Mixed reaction to AES retiring coal units
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)–AES Indiana announce plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants. The company says it plans to convert two coal units in Petersburg into natural gas by 2025. Environmentalists have been pushing this company to stop burning coal for years- calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.” “We are […]
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend
It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
Awesome Update: Evansville’s First Vegan Eatery will Continue to Flourish
Remember last Friday, when we told you the sad news that Flourish Plant-Based Eatery would be closing forever on Friday, October 28, 2022? Well, like a Halloween miracle, a new owner has stepped in to save the day and the veggies. Previously, Flourish was Set to Close for Finacial Reasons.
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
State-of-the-art recycling plant coming to Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - : A 500,000 square ft. factory is set to land in southwest Indiana. “This was a perfect fit for not only the company, but for our region as well,” said Evansville Regional Economic Partnership Vice President of Economic and Community Development Jenna Richardt. Avangard...
Owensboro surplus auction rakes in big money
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, dozens of items drew dozens of people to the Daviess County Operation Center for a surplus auction. Retired police cruisers, trailers, lawn mowers, equipment and other vehicles made up the long list of items auctioned off. Sixteen vehicles were lined up as buyers tried to outbid one another. […]
Audubon Provides Update on LIHEAP Assistance
Audubon Area Community Services, Inc. will offer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services to eligible individuals and families at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines that are responsible for home energy costs directly or an undesignated portion of rent. The Subsidy component will begin on November...
AES Indiana to retire coal at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - AES Indiana announced plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants.
Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
How to Make a Delicious, Easy and Kentucky Proud Apple Spinach Salad
When life gives you apples, made something delicious. That's exactly what we're doing today in our What's Cookin'? segment. Katy Alexander, from the UK Cooperative Extension in Daviess County, is sharing a Fall-inspired recipe for Apple Spinach Salad. Here's how to make it!. APPLE SPINACH SALAD. 1 (10-ounce) bag baby...
How to Keep Southern Indiana Youngsters Warm This Winter With Annual Coat-A-Kid Program
The 2022 Coat-A-Kid campaign got underway this week, and it is once again being hosted by Don's Claytons Fine Dry Cleaning. Now through December, you can drop off new or gently used coats at any Don's Claytons location. Once all of the coats have been collected, they will be distributed with the help of the Salvation Army and the Evansville Christian Life Center to children and teens in need throughout Southern Indiana. Organizers say the size coats they need the most are for first to fifth-grade children.
ATF Offering $5,000 for Information Regarding Cause of Evansville Warehouse Fire
While the Evansville Fire Department continues to battle hot spots a week after the Morton Avenue warehouse went up in flames last Monday (October 17th, 2022), agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are at the site investigating what caused the massive blaze. In an effort to move the investigation along and help determine whatever the cause is quicker, they're offering the public a reward for information that will do just that.
First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
Evansville Area Local Businesses Can Book a Free Live Broadcast on KISS 106
We always support our locally-owned businesses in every way that we can. The KISS 106 Team would love to broadcast from your business in November 2022. Last November we offered free one-hour broadcasts to local businesses that needed a boost going into the holiday season. For the 2022 holiday season, we are happy to extend this offer to any locally-owned business.
River Kitty Cat Cafe Temporarily closes lounge due to illness
Unfortunate news for the River Kitty Cat Café in Downtown Evansville. Shop officials say they have confirmed some illness in their cat lounge. It's an illness only transmissible between cats and not spread to humans. The lounge area will need to close for two weeks while owners monitor the...
AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant
For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Lost wallet makes journey back home
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Losing a wallet during a football game would cause many people to lose hope. One man in Newburgh did, until a good Samaritan came along. “I thought I lost all of my money and the thoughts of identity theft started going through my head,” says Greg Day. Day and his wife took […]
