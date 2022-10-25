ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Best photos from the Bears' impressive Week 7 win vs. Patriots

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots 33-14 on Monday Night Football, and it’s safe to say no one saw this one coming.

The Bears dominated in all three phases, where the defense held the Patriots scoreless in the second half, the offense scored 33 points and special teams were solid. It was an impressive performance that Matt Eberflus’ squad can build on moving forward.

Here’s a look at the best photos from Chicago’s impressive Week 7 against New England:

Chicago Tribune

Why the Chicago Bears trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 4th-round draft pick ‘made too much sense’

General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season. From a business standpoint the ...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears get back to work this weekend on a short week following their dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. They’re back on the road, this time heading down to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys and hopefully start a winning streak for the first time this season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Potential wide receiver targets for Chargers following Mike Williams' injury

With Mike Williams set to miss multiple weeks with a sprained ankle, the Chargers have now sustained injuries to four of their top five receivers. Keenan Allen returned for the first time since Week 1 against the Seahawks after a hamstring injury, Joshua Palmer missed the Seattle game with a concussion and has suffered multiple lower-body injuries, Jalen Guyton tore his ACL, and now Williams has an ankle injury.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots have reportedly received trade calls for top offensive weapon

The New England Patriots have received calls on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers ahead of the November 1 trade deadline, per NBC Sports Boston’s Phil A. Perry. Myers has been a key weapon for the Patriots during his four seasons in the league. He has caught 194 passes for 2,309 yards and four touchdowns over the course of his career. He currently leads the Patriots in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 8 picks: Who the 'experts' are taking in Eagles vs. Steelers

USA Today -- Eagles. All three Inquirer writers are picking Philadelphia. The 2-5 Steelers are having, in many ways, a predictable season following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. They have already benched veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett and are experiencing expected struggles for a rebuilding team. They have talent at various spots on both sides of the ball, but their best player — and maybe the best defensive player in the NFL — T.J. Watt has been out since tearing a pectoral muscle in Week 1. Pittsburgh opened the edge rusher’s 21-day practice window on Monday, but Watt isn’t expected back just yet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions final injury report for Week 8: 6 players ruled out vs. Dolphins

CB Mike Hughes (knee) S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) Elliott, Harris and Hughes are all regular starters, leaving the Lions short three top defenders on the active roster. Two crucially important offensive starters, LG Jonah Jackson and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, are questionable. Jackson missed practice time during the week with a neck injury, while St. Brown is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol. St. Brown could be cleared on Saturday and ready to play on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
