Best photos from the Bears' impressive Week 7 win vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots 33-14 on Monday Night Football, and it’s safe to say no one saw this one coming.

The Bears dominated in all three phases, where the defense held the Patriots scoreless in the second half, the offense scored 33 points and special teams were solid. It was an impressive performance that Matt Eberflus’ squad can build on moving forward.

Here’s a look at the best photos from Chicago’s impressive Week 7 against New England: