ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend

It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
PRINCETON, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Area Local Businesses Can Book a Free Live Broadcast on KISS 106

We always support our locally-owned businesses in every way that we can. The KISS 106 Team would love to broadcast from your business in November 2022. Last November we offered free one-hour broadcasts to local businesses that needed a boost going into the holiday season. For the 2022 holiday season, we are happy to extend this offer to any locally-owned business.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local bank moves into historic Evansville building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

How to Keep Southern Indiana Youngsters Warm This Winter With Annual Coat-A-Kid Program

The 2022 Coat-A-Kid campaign got underway this week, and it is once again being hosted by Don's Claytons Fine Dry Cleaning. Now through December, you can drop off new or gently used coats at any Don's Claytons location. Once all of the coats have been collected, they will be distributed with the help of the Salvation Army and the Evansville Christian Life Center to children and teens in need throughout Southern Indiana. Organizers say the size coats they need the most are for first to fifth-grade children.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville vegan restaurant gets new life with ownership change

A vegan restaurant in Evansville recently slated to close because of rising inflation among other reasons, will stay open after someone stepped up to buy the eatery. The next ownership group will be the third for the restaurant. It went through an ownership change last summer. Flourish Plant-Based Eatery is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Free Spooky Art Show in Evansville This Weekend!

The Arts Council of Southwestern Indian hosts gallery shows year-round, many of which are free for the public to attend. They have a great gallery location on the downtown Main Street Walkway in Evansville. Here is what they do in our community:. The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana is a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Lost wallet makes journey back home

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Losing a wallet during a football game would cause many people to lose hope. One man in Newburgh did, until a good Samaritan came along. “I thought I lost all of my money and the thoughts of identity theft started going through my head,” says Greg Day. Day and his wife took […]
NEWBURGH, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family

Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season

We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

22nd Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Boonville

If you're in need of a meal or looking to get involved with your community, Boonville will be offering a FREE Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need. Thanksgiving is right around the corner. For 22 years in a row, members of the Boonville community have gathered together to make and deliver prepared Thanksgiving meals to those in Warrick County that would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. The tradition continues in 2022.
BOONVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus

I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Officer Helps Deliver Baby Near Univ. of Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro surplus auction rakes in big money

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, dozens of items drew dozens of people to the Daviess County Operation Center for a surplus auction. Retired police cruisers, trailers, lawn mowers, equipment and other vehicles made up the long list of items auctioned off. Sixteen vehicles were lined up as buyers tried to outbid one another. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family

Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
JASPER, IN
KISS 106

Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall

There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area. You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy