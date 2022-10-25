Read full article on original website
Awesome Update: Evansville’s First Vegan Eatery will Continue to Flourish
Remember last Friday, when we told you the sad news that Flourish Plant-Based Eatery would be closing forever on Friday, October 28, 2022? Well, like a Halloween miracle, a new owner has stepped in to save the day and the veggies. Previously, Flourish was Set to Close for Finacial Reasons.
Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend
It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
Evansville Area Local Businesses Can Book a Free Live Broadcast on KISS 106
We always support our locally-owned businesses in every way that we can. The KISS 106 Team would love to broadcast from your business in November 2022. Last November we offered free one-hour broadcasts to local businesses that needed a boost going into the holiday season. For the 2022 holiday season, we are happy to extend this offer to any locally-owned business.
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
14news.com
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro [PHOTOS]
This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful on Saturday. The perfect weather for a neighborhood yard sale. There just happens to be one in Owensboro. Timber Ridge Subdivision on Hwy 142 will host a huge sale with lots of families participating. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
How to Keep Southern Indiana Youngsters Warm This Winter With Annual Coat-A-Kid Program
The 2022 Coat-A-Kid campaign got underway this week, and it is once again being hosted by Don's Claytons Fine Dry Cleaning. Now through December, you can drop off new or gently used coats at any Don's Claytons location. Once all of the coats have been collected, they will be distributed with the help of the Salvation Army and the Evansville Christian Life Center to children and teens in need throughout Southern Indiana. Organizers say the size coats they need the most are for first to fifth-grade children.
wevv.com
Evansville vegan restaurant gets new life with ownership change
A vegan restaurant in Evansville recently slated to close because of rising inflation among other reasons, will stay open after someone stepped up to buy the eatery. The next ownership group will be the third for the restaurant. It went through an ownership change last summer. Flourish Plant-Based Eatery is...
Free Spooky Art Show in Evansville This Weekend!
The Arts Council of Southwestern Indian hosts gallery shows year-round, many of which are free for the public to attend. They have a great gallery location on the downtown Main Street Walkway in Evansville. Here is what they do in our community:. The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana is a...
Lost wallet makes journey back home
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Losing a wallet during a football game would cause many people to lose hope. One man in Newburgh did, until a good Samaritan came along. “I thought I lost all of my money and the thoughts of identity theft started going through my head,” says Greg Day. Day and his wife took […]
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season
We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
22nd Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Boonville
If you're in need of a meal or looking to get involved with your community, Boonville will be offering a FREE Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need. Thanksgiving is right around the corner. For 22 years in a row, members of the Boonville community have gathered together to make and deliver prepared Thanksgiving meals to those in Warrick County that would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. The tradition continues in 2022.
Evansville’s Cat Cafe Temporarily Closes Kitty Lounge Due to Feline Illness
Evansville's cat cafe is home to several adoptable cats from the Vanderburgh Humane Society, but cafe owners say the cat lounge is temporarily closed after an outbreak of illness among the cat population in the cafe. Temporarily Closing the Cat Lounge. Out of an abundance of caution, River Kitty Cat...
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
WIBC.com
Officer Helps Deliver Baby Near Univ. of Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind.--A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a...
Owensboro surplus auction rakes in big money
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Wednesday morning, dozens of items drew dozens of people to the Daviess County Operation Center for a surplus auction. Retired police cruisers, trailers, lawn mowers, equipment and other vehicles made up the long list of items auctioned off. Sixteen vehicles were lined up as buyers tried to outbid one another. […]
See the Menu for the New Korean Restaurant Looking to Open on Evansville’s East Side Next Week
Evansville will soon have a new option when it comes to enjoying Korean cuisine as the owners of a new restaurant say they are "working hard" to have it ready to open its doors to the public "next week" (the week of October 31st, 2022). JUMAK Korean Restaurant to Open...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall
There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area. You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.
