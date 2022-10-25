ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Necessities: Rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker record first NFL interceptions

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It was certainly a memorable prime-time game for Bears rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, who both recorded their first NFL interceptions in Chicago’s impressive 33-4 victory over the Patriots.

Gordon and Brisker accounted for two of the Bears’ four takeaways on the night, which also included an interception by linebacker Roquan Smith and a fumble recovery by defensive tackle Justin Jones.

Through seven games, Chicago has forced 12 turnovers, which ranks fifth in the NFL.

“Our defense is all about takeaways and forcing them,” Gordon said, via Nicholas Moreano. “We’re going to keep building off that…That is the standard now, to have four every time.”

Brisker recorded the first takeaway of the night with an interception of quarterback Mac Jones, and it came at the perfect time with the Patriots driving in Chicago territory.

“I saw two receivers going vertical so I just tried to split the difference,” Brisker said, via Zack Cox. “When he actually threw the ball, I was kind of surprised and I just capitalized on it.”

There’s been a lot of chatter about whether GM Ryan Poles made the right decision drafting Gordon and Brisker with his top two selections in last year’s draft. But it’s safe to say they silenced the doubters with their performance against the Patriots, and it’s something they’ll continue to build on.

