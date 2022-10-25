Read full article on original website
Related
We Now Know the Weather for Trick-or-Treating in Rochester
Pretty sure everyone in Minnesota is having a sugar high already thanks to bags of Halloween candy being bought and yes...most of us have already opened up those bags. But on the big night of trick-or-treating, when your kids will be going door to door gathering up all of the delicious goodies, how many layers should they wear under their costumes this year to stay warm? The weather forecast for Halloween night is out!
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
Mobile Home in Southeast Rochester Catches Fire Early Friday Morning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A mobile home in southeast Rochester is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home at Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Road SE at 1:35 a.m.
December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester
Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
multihousingnews.com
Northland Breaks Ground on 194-Unit Midwest Expansion
The real estate private equity firm is building the addition at SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit property purchased earlier this year in Rochester, Minn. is expanding its national development platform with construction of a 194-unit expansion to SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit, garden-style community in Rochester, Minn., acquired in April.
Love The Vikings? Watch the Game With a Famous Rochester Celebrity
A building on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota is a place you've probably driven by thousands of times but most people have no idea what happens inside. I'm going to give you an inside look and also let you know about a pretty amazing event happening at Chip Shots with a Rochester celebrity that is going to help more people enjoy this amazing space.
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester
There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
Sioux City Journal
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
$250,000 Bail For Rochester Teenager Charged in Knife Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester teenager was arraigned this afternoon in Olmsted County Court on charges connected to an incident Wednesday night during which he allegedly threatened the father of his underage girlfriend with a knife. Bail for 18-year-old Jacob Bale was set at $250,000 after he was...
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
Rochester Police Issue Warning For Parents of Trick or Treaters
Thousands of costumed kids will be roaming around on Monday night. If you're a parent of one of those kids there are some things you need to know including details on Rochester's Halloween Curfew and which neighborhoods are the best to trick or treat in. The Rochester Police Department also...
Now It’s Raining Mud in Minnesota?
We're used to rain, snow, sleet, and hail but now there's actual mud falling from the sky in Minnesota?. Mother Nature has been known to throw a lot at us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? I mean, one of the nice features of living in Minnesota is the fact that we get to experience four distinct weather seasons every year. (Heck, sometimes every WEEK.)
Rochester Police Officer Cleared in Fatal Shooting of Axe-Wielding Man (VIDEO)
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A review of an officer involved-shooting in Rochester concluded that the Rochester Police Department Officer had no other option other than the use of deadly force during an incident involving an axe-wielding suspect in July. The Mower County Attorney’s Office reviewed a Bureau of Criminal...
Three Teens Arrested in Rochester Vape Pen Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a reported robbery early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer was driving east on Civic Center Dr. when he spotted a man sprint into a vehicle and pull away in the area of 6th Ave. Southeast shortly after midnight. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over after it committed multiple traffic violations.
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
Plan to Boost Annual Funding For Rochester Golf Courses by $500K
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council could soon be asked to provide $250,000 in tax levy funding annually to support the city's golf courses. A plan that is scheduled to be presented to the Rochester Park Board next Tuesday calls for a combination of fee increases and the proposed increases in tax dollars to provide $500,000 each year to fund capital improvement projects involving the golf courses and pay for operational expenses. $400,000 annually would be directed to paying for the improvement projects with $100,000 allocated for staffing and other operational expenses.
Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0