Metairie, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
WWL

TPSO: Man wanted after stray bullet kills 52-year-old

GIBSON, Louisiana — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man whose reckless shooting killed an unsuspecting victim. On October 20th, Terrebonne Parish Deputies were called to a trailer on Tasha Court in Gibson. 1ST Lt. Blake A. Tabor, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, said, "She was...
GIBSON, LA
Picayune Item

Poplarville man dies in single vehicle crash in Picayune

A Poplarville man died after being involved in a single vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
PICAYUNE, MS
iheart.com

Helicopter Crash In Gulf Kills One, Critically Injures Two

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard received a call on Wednesday from Westwind Helicopter that a Bell 407 with three people on board had gone down about 46 miles south of Morgan City. A Coast Guard air...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Picayune Item

Hammond man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Hammond – Saturday, shortly before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the U.S. Hwy 51 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Brandon Whittington of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Weekend Crash on I-55 Claims the Life of 30-Year-Old Louisiana Man

Weekend Crash on I-55 Claims the Life of 30-Year-Old Louisiana Man. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 22, soon before 9:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 at the US Highway 51 intersection in Tangipahoa Parish. Brandon Whittington, 30, of Hammond, Louisiana, died in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182

Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Vehicle drives into Bayou Terrebonne near Daigeville Bridge

On October 27th, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am the Houma Police Department and Houma Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle submerged in Bayou Terrebonne and the driver was possibly trapped. Officers responded to the Daigeville Bridge which is located near the intersection of Grand Caillou Rd and...
HOUMA, LA
KTBS

Train wrecks draw ire of parish council

Two accidents within a week involving southbound Amtrak trains that left one person dead have Tangipahoa Parish Council members seeking answers. On Oct. 14, an Amtrak train collided with an 18-wheeler south of Amite, sending the engineer to the hospital. Six days later a man was killed and another injured...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver and Motorcyclist Killed in October 23 Crash on LA 70

Louisiana Driver and Motorcyclist Killed in October 23 Crash on LA 70. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 23, 2022, soon after 6:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. Shirley A. Chiasson, 83, and Jeffrey A. Holmes, 34, both of Morgan City, Louisiana, were killed in the collision.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WDSU

Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose

LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAROSE, LA
houmatimes.com

18-year-old Larose Man Wanted Following Two Overdoses in the South Lafourche Area

UPDATE: Blayne Terrebonne is in custody. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are searching for a Larose man following two suspected overdoses in the South Lafourche area on Thursday morning. A 15-year-old female was found deceased and a 16-year-old male is hospitalized. Detectives are now seeking Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose for drug distribution in relation to these incidents.
LAROSE, LA
