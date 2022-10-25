Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security payment increases are officially announced
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
moneytalksnews.com
Americans Are Losing $445 Monthly to Inflation: Here’s How to Protect Your Wallet
A new report from Moody’s Analytics highlights the pain that inflation is inflicting on us, month after month — and drops a number that puts the harsh reality in perspective. “The typical American household needs to spend $445 per month more to purchase the same goods and services...
IRS reports growing gap between U.S. income taxes owed and paid
The IRS says the amount of income tax money owed but not paid to the government is projected to grow.
On The Money — Here’s when student loan forgiveness may arrive
The president thinks student borrowers may soon see their relief. We’ll also look at the resilience of consumer spending (and inflation), and the abrupt departure of the IRS commissioner. But first, you may want to get your flu shot if you haven’t already. Welcome to On The Money,...
moneytalksnews.com
How Much Does a Fee-Only Financial Adviser Cost?
Editor's Note: This story comes from Wealthramp. Many people choose to work with fee-only financial advisers who are independent of brokerage firms or insurance companies and are legally held to the fiduciary standard because they want to know that the advice is truly in their best interest – not a sales pitch connected to commissioned sales of mutual funds or insurance.
moneytalksnews.com
When Mobile Payment Apps Can Cost You
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. When you’re out to dinner with a group and it’s time to split the tab, the odds keep getting better that someone is going to say “Let me Venmo you” instead of pulling out their wallet.
Comments / 0