The Weekender: Hot County Nights, Flashlight Maze and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's Halloween weekend and there is plenty of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Make your way to downtown St. Cloud for Hot County Nights at the Pioneer Place, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, walk through the Stoney Brooks Farm corn maze by flashlight, enjoy a free spooky social event in St. Cloud and rock out to the Wings Over America Tribute Show. Read more in The Weekender!
New Supervised Visitation Center Opens in Stearns County
ST. CLOUD -- Families impacted by domestic violence have a new place to have supervised visits with children inside the Stearns County Administration building. Holding Hope Supervised Visitation Center was made possible through a $550,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women. It's a place where visiting parents can meet with their children in a safe and supervised space or a monitored exchange of children from one parent to another.
Netflix series to focus on missing central Minnesota student
(St. Joseph, MN)--The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode out featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John's University in Collegeville. Authorities say that Josh left a friend's...
New Women’s Clothing Boutique Opens in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - An at-home women's clothing business has moved into its own store front. Owner Lori Ruhland started Cinder Boutique out of her home in Cold Spring over two years ago. She says the last year really drove her from operating as an online only business to having a physical location.
You HAVE to Check out the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
Church Shed Fire Is A Total Loss
MARTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A garage fire in Marty Township resulted in a total loss. Saturday afternoon, Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to a fire at Holy Cross Church on County Road 8. Witnesses had reported smoke coming from the roof of a nearby storage shed. The...
New Salon Almost Ready To Open In Foley
FOLEY (WJON News) - Work continues to turn a former Chinese restaurant into a salon and spa. The Blue Door Salon in Foley is planning a soft opening in mid-November. The salon is remodeling and expanding into the former restaurant next door to add additional services not offered in the area.
SR-R Planning for 1 Snow Day, 5 E-Learning Days
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- As the winter season approaches, families in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are reminded that there will be just one official snow day this year. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says this is a change from last year's schedule. This will be the first year that we've...
Parts of Stearns, Sherburne Counties in Moderate Drought
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There is little change in this week's drought update. The U.S. Drought Monitor says 79 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, 45 percent is in a Moderate Drought, 16 percent is in a Severe Drought, and four percent is in an Extreme Drought. In...
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
Highway 29 near Glenwood to reopen by 10 a.m. Today
Detroit Lake, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Highway 29 near Glenwood will reopen today by 10 a.m. The Highway has been closed for construction of the new overpass since April. Motorists are urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane...
Minnesota man faces additional charges after assaulting detainee at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
A Minnesota man accused of assaulting someone after being given credit in Harrison County for time served in jail faces more charges after allegedly assaulting a detainee at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota has been charged in Daviess County with three counts of third-degree...
One Person Hurt in Crash on Highway 23 in New London
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near New London Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says a car was going south on Highway 23 when it was hit by an SUV that was attempting to cross the highway.
Two Big Road Projects Wrapping up in Sartell
It's been a heavy road construction season in Sartell with road construction projects on County Road 1/River Road and on 19th Avenue. Fitzthum says the deadline to reopen the River Road is on November 15th. He indicates asphalt is being laid this week. As for 19th Avenue the first phase of the project is wrapping up this week, which is the south portion. Fitzthum explains that the 2nd phase of the project (north side) will start in the spring and finish up next summer.
Authorities Investigating Burglary at Bar Near Randall
RANDALL (WJON News) - Authorities are investigating a burglary at a bar near Randall earlier this week. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call of a burglary at the Stone Hill Bar & Grill, located four miles west of Randall. Authorities say the suspect(s) broke into the...
LHS Student Killed in Car Accident
Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
Sherburne County Floats Waste Facility
SHERBURNE COUNTY (WJON News) - Early discussion is underway that could bring a household hazardous waste facility to Sherburne County. Earlier this year, county officials demonstrated how a facility to safely dispose of household hazardous waste could be an advantage to Sherburne County. Environmental Specialist Jillian Carlson says a facility...
Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument
Austin Lee Louis Carlson. Courtesy of Mille Lacs County Jail. A 42-year-old Princeton man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his longtime neighbor outside their home on Thursday. Prosecutors on Friday charged Austin L. Carlson with one count of second-degree attempted murder of his neighbor, whom Carlson...
2-Vehicle Crash Near New London
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle crash by New London on Tuesday morning at 8:34. It occurred at the intersection of state highways 9 and 23. A 2012 Chevrolet Captiva, driven by Dunia Awale of Willmar was southbound on 23 and a 2015 Toyota Prius, driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross the highway and struck the Captiva. Awale suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar. The New London Ambulance and Centra Care EMS assisted.
