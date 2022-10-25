ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

CBS Detroit

GM: All US facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.The Detroit automaker, which initially targeted the year 2050 to achieve its all-renewables goal, said it secured sourcing agreements from 16 renewable energy plants across 10 states.In early 2021, GM moved up its all-renewables target date to 2030, then advanced that goal by five years this week.The five-year difference will help erase an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions, equal to the emissions produced by burning...
DETROIT, MI
US News and World Report

Harley Cruises Past Q3 Earnings Forecast on Improved Shipments, Shares Jump 11%

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected profit, briefly sending shares up 11% as consumer demand for its popular bike models and price increases during the summer riding season boosted sales. Shares of the iconic motorcycle maker soared in early market trading after the company reported a 60% jump...
AFP

GM confirms profit forecast despite 'challenging' environment

General Motors confirmed its full-year financial forecast Tuesday, lifting shares as it reported strong consumer demand in spite of a "challenging" environment with grinding inflation. Pricing remains strong, demand remains strong for our product," Jacobson said on a conference call with reporters.
US News and World Report

GE CEO Sees 'Choppier' Operating Environment Next Year

CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. "We feel pretty good about our potential to control the controllable,"...
US News and World Report

Kraft Heinz Beats Quarterly Estimates as Prices Soar

(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co on Wednesday reported a surprise rise in quarterly revenue and topped earnings estimates as the Jell-O and Philadelphia Cream Cheese maker benefited from price increases and improved supplies to retailers. The results follow those from General Mills and Kellogg and underscore how multiple price increases over...
CNBC

YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market

YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
The Associated Press

Wiliot Partners with Identiv to Manufacture Initial Order of 25 Million Units of its IoT Pixel Tags

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is on the path to enabling trillions of “things” to gain intelligence, today announced its largest-ever single order for the company’s breakthrough IoT Pixel tags. The order represents an important milestone for Wiliot and the Ambient IoT ecosystem – which is poised to revolutionize supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. The 25 million IoT Pixels will be manufactured by Identiv, one of the world’s largest producers of specialty RFID tags, inlays, and labels, and is the first part of an even larger order to be delivered to a major new customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005602/en/ Wiliot IoT Pixels attached to shipping boxes. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Chipotle says price hikes lift revenue as customer visits slip

Chipotle Mexican Grill topped Wall Street's estimates for its third-quarter earnings. The burrito chain said same-store sales rose 7.6% compared to the year-earlier period. Chipotle raised menu prices in August for the third time in 15 months. CEO Brian Niccol said the company saw "minimal resistance" to higher menu prices...
The Associated Press

Report: Global crises can speed up move to clean energy

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Spiraling energy costs caused by various economic factors and the Ukraine war could be a turning point toward cleaner energy, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday. It found the global demand for fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and natural gas, is set to peak or plateau in the next few decades.
CNN

Is this $2M pure-electric hypercar worth the cost?

Automobili Pininfarina, an Italian car design firm, starts to deliver its first two all-electric Battista hypercars in North America with a price tag starting at $2 million. CNN Business's Peter Valdes-Dapena took a drive in the car to see if it is worth the cost.
AFP

Meta's quarterly profit dives as tough economy hits tech

Facebook-parent Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $9.2 billion a year earlier, and said it plans "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in a tough economic environment. The number of monthly active users at Facebook was up just two percent to 2.96 billion at the end of September, Meta reported.
The Guardian

Foxtons reports 25% rise in revenues but tougher 2023 lies ahead

The London estate agent Foxtons has flagged a “less certain” sales market, as it reported a 25% rise in third-quarter revenues driven by higher rents and longer contracts for tenants. Revenues in the three months to 30 September rose to £43.8m, taking revenues for the first nine months...
The Associated Press

Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- New research from Bright Data, the industry-leading web data platform, and independent research firm Vanson Bourne reveals how pervasive and crucial web data is to business strategies across the retail, travel and banking sectors. Nearly all 500 respondents (93%) believe that web data is either “very important” or “crucial” to supporting operations and decision-making across their organizations – with an additional 6% ranking it as “somewhat important.” Crucially, 87% of those surveyed believe that the need for web data within their organizations has grown in the last year, and in spite of challenging market conditions 90% report their budget for web data has increased in that time.This comes at a time when companies are reducing budgets and downsizing operations across board to counteract the uncertainties surrounding a fluctuating global economy. However, while most department budgets are shrinking the data acquisition market, which businesses view as essential to their future success, remains unaffected. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005663/en/ Infographic - Bright Data and Vanson Bourne research (Photo: Business Wire)
CNN

Credit Suisse announces ‘radical’ restructuring with Saudi backing

London CNN Business — Credit Suisse will raise $4 billion to step back from Wall Street and double down on managing the finances of the world’s wealthy, the scandal-plagued Swiss bank said on Thursday. The company unveiled a “radical” turnaround plan that it said would leave it “a...
CNBC

Shopify shares pop 17% on smaller-than-expected loss

Loss per share: loss of 2 cents, adjusted, vs. loss of 7 cents expected by analysts according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $1.37 billion vs $1.33 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was up 22% from the same quarter last year, but Shopify said the strong U.S. dollar weighed on its sales.
CNN

CNN

