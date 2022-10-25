Read full article on original website
GM: All US facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.The Detroit automaker, which initially targeted the year 2050 to achieve its all-renewables goal, said it secured sourcing agreements from 16 renewable energy plants across 10 states.In early 2021, GM moved up its all-renewables target date to 2030, then advanced that goal by five years this week.The five-year difference will help erase an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions, equal to the emissions produced by burning...
US News and World Report
Harley Cruises Past Q3 Earnings Forecast on Improved Shipments, Shares Jump 11%
(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected profit, briefly sending shares up 11% as consumer demand for its popular bike models and price increases during the summer riding season boosted sales. Shares of the iconic motorcycle maker soared in early market trading after the company reported a 60% jump...
GM confirms profit forecast despite 'challenging' environment
General Motors confirmed its full-year financial forecast Tuesday, lifting shares as it reported strong consumer demand in spite of a "challenging" environment with grinding inflation. Pricing remains strong, demand remains strong for our product," Jacobson said on a conference call with reporters.
US News and World Report
GE CEO Sees 'Choppier' Operating Environment Next Year
CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co's Chief Executive Larry Culp on Tuesday warned companies are likely to face a "choppier" operating environment next year, but expressed confidence that his company would be able to work its way through it. "We feel pretty good about our potential to control the controllable,"...
Alphabet's big earnings miss points to flagging demand for digital advertising — and problems for the broader economy
Google's parent company partly blamed its underperformance on a tough economic backdrop and advertisers pulling back on spending.
Europe now has so much natural gas that prices just dipped below zero
Europe has more natural gas than it knows what to do with. So much, in fact, that spot prices briefly went negative earlier this week.
US News and World Report
Kraft Heinz Beats Quarterly Estimates as Prices Soar
(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co on Wednesday reported a surprise rise in quarterly revenue and topped earnings estimates as the Jell-O and Philadelphia Cream Cheese maker benefited from price increases and improved supplies to retailers. The results follow those from General Mills and Kellogg and underscore how multiple price increases over...
CNBC
YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
Wiliot Partners with Identiv to Manufacture Initial Order of 25 Million Units of its IoT Pixel Tags
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is on the path to enabling trillions of “things” to gain intelligence, today announced its largest-ever single order for the company’s breakthrough IoT Pixel tags. The order represents an important milestone for Wiliot and the Ambient IoT ecosystem – which is poised to revolutionize supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. The 25 million IoT Pixels will be manufactured by Identiv, one of the world’s largest producers of specialty RFID tags, inlays, and labels, and is the first part of an even larger order to be delivered to a major new customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005602/en/ Wiliot IoT Pixels attached to shipping boxes. (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Chipotle says price hikes lift revenue as customer visits slip
Chipotle Mexican Grill topped Wall Street's estimates for its third-quarter earnings. The burrito chain said same-store sales rose 7.6% compared to the year-earlier period. Chipotle raised menu prices in August for the third time in 15 months. CEO Brian Niccol said the company saw "minimal resistance" to higher menu prices...
Report: Global crises can speed up move to clean energy
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Spiraling energy costs caused by various economic factors and the Ukraine war could be a turning point toward cleaner energy, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday. It found the global demand for fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and natural gas, is set to peak or plateau in the next few decades.
Is this $2M pure-electric hypercar worth the cost?
Automobili Pininfarina, an Italian car design firm, starts to deliver its first two all-electric Battista hypercars in North America with a price tag starting at $2 million. CNN Business's Peter Valdes-Dapena took a drive in the car to see if it is worth the cost.
Meta's quarterly profit dives as tough economy hits tech
Facebook-parent Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $9.2 billion a year earlier, and said it plans "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in a tough economic environment. The number of monthly active users at Facebook was up just two percent to 2.96 billion at the end of September, Meta reported.
Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances.
Foxtons reports 25% rise in revenues but tougher 2023 lies ahead
The London estate agent Foxtons has flagged a “less certain” sales market, as it reported a 25% rise in third-quarter revenues driven by higher rents and longer contracts for tenants. Revenues in the three months to 30 September rose to £43.8m, taking revenues for the first nine months...
Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- New research from Bright Data, the industry-leading web data platform, and independent research firm Vanson Bourne reveals how pervasive and crucial web data is to business strategies across the retail, travel and banking sectors. Nearly all 500 respondents (93%) believe that web data is either “very important” or “crucial” to supporting operations and decision-making across their organizations – with an additional 6% ranking it as “somewhat important.” Crucially, 87% of those surveyed believe that the need for web data within their organizations has grown in the last year, and in spite of challenging market conditions 90% report their budget for web data has increased in that time.This comes at a time when companies are reducing budgets and downsizing operations across board to counteract the uncertainties surrounding a fluctuating global economy. However, while most department budgets are shrinking the data acquisition market, which businesses view as essential to their future success, remains unaffected. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005663/en/ Infographic - Bright Data and Vanson Bourne research (Photo: Business Wire)
Credit Suisse announces ‘radical’ restructuring with Saudi backing
London CNN Business — Credit Suisse will raise $4 billion to step back from Wall Street and double down on managing the finances of the world’s wealthy, the scandal-plagued Swiss bank said on Thursday. The company unveiled a “radical” turnaround plan that it said would leave it “a...
CNBC
Shopify shares pop 17% on smaller-than-expected loss
Loss per share: loss of 2 cents, adjusted, vs. loss of 7 cents expected by analysts according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $1.37 billion vs $1.33 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was up 22% from the same quarter last year, but Shopify said the strong U.S. dollar weighed on its sales.
Dow surges more than 800 points on the back of record oil profits
Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and record profits from oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant.
Brits are stocking up on air fryers and electric blankets as energy bills skyrocket
Shoppers in the United Kingdom are snapping up energy-saving air fryers, electric blankets and slow cookers this winter as their fuel bills soar.
