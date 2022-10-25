Read full article on original website
Proof There Is A Spirit Haunting Old Rochester Minnesota Building (PODCAST)
It was Thursday, October 31, 2019...Halloween in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. I was recording a weekly podcast with Tessa Leung about Grand Rounds, their beer, their food...and their spirit, Laura. Is Laura A Ghost or Is It A Spirit?. Talking in Tessa's office, upstairs and down the hall, she told me...
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
We Now Know When this New Gourmet Popcorn Shop Will Open in Rochester
I was walking downtown over the weekend and noticed a new sign I hadn't seen before. I didn't even recognize the business but it appears they'll be opening in downtown Rochester, Minnesota soon! It's a new gourmet popcorn shop near the Peace Plaza. Where is the New Popcorn Shop in...
Mobile Home in Southeast Rochester Catches Fire Early Friday Morning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A mobile home in southeast Rochester is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home at Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Road SE at 1:35 a.m.
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
Sioux City Journal
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester
There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Woman in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man accused of attempting to stab a woman in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. 37-year-old Shawn Jakubowski is facing a charge for second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred inside of a vehicle early Monday morning. The criminal complaint says a female told Rochester police Jakubowski and her were arguing about his drug use while he was fidgeting with a pocket knife.
Prescribed Burn Planned Along Hwy. 52 South of Rochester Thursday
Harmony, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is asking drivers to be on the look out for smoky conditions along Hwy. 52 east of Harmony Thursday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burn in the area. A news release says the burns are necessary to prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality, and keep roadways safe.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
$250,000 Bail For Rochester Teenager Charged in Knife Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester teenager was arraigned this afternoon in Olmsted County Court on charges connected to an incident Wednesday night during which he allegedly threatened the father of his underage girlfriend with a knife. Bail for 18-year-old Jacob Bale was set at $250,000 after he was...
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
Time Running out to Weigh In on Rochester’s Golf Courses
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A survey meant to get community feedback on the future of Rochester’s municipal golf course closes on Wednesday. Rochester city leaders tapped a survey firm to conduct a phone survey for 500 residents as well as an online questionnaire open to all Rochester residents. The survey results are scheduled to be shared during a November 1 Rochester Park Board meeting and during a November 28 Rochester City Council study session.
Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
Plan to Boost Annual Funding For Rochester Golf Courses by $500K
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council could soon be asked to provide $250,000 in tax levy funding annually to support the city's golf courses. A plan that is scheduled to be presented to the Rochester Park Board next Tuesday calls for a combination of fee increases and the proposed increases in tax dollars to provide $500,000 each year to fund capital improvement projects involving the golf courses and pay for operational expenses. $400,000 annually would be directed to paying for the improvement projects with $100,000 allocated for staffing and other operational expenses.
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
Faribault Intersection Crash Injures Elderly Woman
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash at an intersection in Faribault sent an elderly woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says 81-year-old Darlene Ross of Faribault was southbound on Grant St. when her vehicle collided with a sedan traveling west on Hwy. 60 at the intersection of the two roads around 12:30 p.m. Ross was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
