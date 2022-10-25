GERMANTOWN — The glass ceiling the Cedarburg boys volleyball team seemingly runs into during the WIAA playoffs each year was showing signs of cracking Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs have advanced to a sectional semifinal match six years in a row, only to run into a talented opponent such as Arrowhead the past three years or Germantown in 2017. In each of those seasons, a team nicknamed the Warhawks have ended Cedarburg’s season.

