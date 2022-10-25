Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Foiled again: Bulldogs fall in five sets in sectional semifinals
GERMANTOWN — The glass ceiling the Cedarburg boys volleyball team seemingly runs into during the WIAA playoffs each year was showing signs of cracking Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs have advanced to a sectional semifinal match six years in a row, only to run into a talented opponent such as Arrowhead the past three years or Germantown in 2017. In each of those seasons, a team nicknamed the Warhawks have ended Cedarburg’s season.
Chargers sweep Warhawks
GERMANTOWN — Hamilton all-state senior outside hitter Sylvie Zgonc and her coach Traci Buhr make it very clear that she is not simply a one-woman wrecking crew for the fourth-ranked Chargers girls volleyball team. “Something we’ve worked on this year is making sure everyone gets involved,” she said as...
Area teams to play in sectional semifinals tonight
It will be a busy night for four Washington County teams this evening, as they look to keep their seasons alive and move one win away from punching their ticket to the WIAA state tournaments. With three area teams still standing in the girls volleyball tournament, and one remaining in...
Warhawks soar to sectional final
GERMANTOWN — The season was on the line for the Germantown boys volleyball team Tuesday, trailing two games to one and coming off a set that visiting Cedarburg won going away. Needless to say, the Warhawks needed to rally. Top-seeded Germantown responded, taking the fourth game to extend its...
Suns come up short in fourth set
WATERTOWN — The hole was too deep too early, but West Bend East made sure that state-ranked Manitowoc earned its trip to the sectional final. The Suns rallied to win the third set after dropping the first two, then saw a furious rally fall short in the fourth as Manitowoc posted a 3-1 victory in the WIAA girls volleyball sectional semifinals on Thursday night.
Fusion upset top-seeded Mukwonago
MUKWONAGO — Forget about trying to beat the same team three times. Or four times. Or even five times. If Mukwonago wanted to move one step away from its first state berth since 1955, it would have to earn a sixth victory over the Waukesha South/North co-op Tuesday evening.
Catherine Ann Race, 74
Catherine Ann Race of Cedar Grove passed away early Monday morning, October 17, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center in Sheboygan. She was 74 years old. Cathy was born on December 1, 1947, in Port Washington, daughter of Archibald and Helen (nee Schmitz) Thomes. She attended local schools and graduated from Port Washington High School.
Ruth A. Castillo
May 6, 1943 - Oct. 24, 2022. Ruth A. Castillo, 79, of Watertown, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at noon, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday, October 28, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Gundrum recognized as ‘Champion of Commerce’ by MMAC
MILWAUKEE — The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) announced on Tuesday that they have awarded state Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, with their Champion of Commerce award for his support of the Milwaukee regional business community and their key priorities during the 2021-22 legislative session. “Through the support and...
Lester L. Steffen, 89
Lester L. Steffen, age 89 of Cedarburg passed away at Hamilton House in Cedarburg on October 23, 2022. He was born June 3, 1933 in the Town of Jackson, son of the late Henry and Alma (nee Schulz) Steffen. He was a 1951 graduate of Cedarburg High School and worked as a pattern maker for Mercury Marine in Cedarburg from 1951 – 1970.
Michael Shawn O’Connor
Aug. 26,1966 - Oct. 20, 2022. Michael Shawn O’Connor, age 56, passed away on October 20, 2022. He was born in St. Paul, Minn., to Roderick O’Connor and Lucille Mangini on August 26, 1966. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Eileen; his three beautiful...
William J. Brannan
William Joseph Brannan, age 82, of Oconomowoc, passed away on October 22, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Bill grew up in Milwaukee and spent his summers at his grandparents’ farm in Lansing, Iowa. He attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic grade school and graduated high school from St. John Cathedral Class of 1958. After graduation, he entered the Army and earned a Bronze Star in Korea. After, he was a union sheet metal worker for over 35 years.
Fall colors explode across Washington County
According to Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report, Washington County is entering into peak color season with 70% of trees currently transitioning. We asked readers to submit their best fall foliage photos. You can see all of the photos below.
Elenore Elizabeth Piette
Oct. 30, 1939 - Oct. 25, 2022. To know her is to love her. Elenore Elizabeth Piette died peacefully at home in Brookfield surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was 82 years old. Faith and family were the foundation of Elenore’s life. She was born...
Sandra M. Rodriguez
Sandra M. Rodriguez of Waukesha died on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 71. She was born in Waukesha on March 30, 1951, the daughter of Manuel and Maria (nee Rivera) Rodriguez. Sandra was a 1970 graduate of Waukesha South High School and earned...
Edmond ‘Ed’ J. McAleer
Edmond “Ed” J. McAleer, 75, passed away on October 23, 2022, at Angels Grace Hospice after a 3 1/4 year battle with GI Junction Carcinoma. Ed was born and raised in the San Francisco area, graduated from Serra High School in 1964, and then attended the College of San Mateo. He worked as a mechanic for United Air Lines and then moved to Wisconsin in 1972.
Spotlight on Germantown, Slinger, Boltonville and Fillmore departments
WASHINGTON COUNTY — It is the last week of National Fire Prevention Month, and with it the last Daily News article putting a spotlight on the 13 fire departments across Washington County. This week, we shine the spotlight on the Germantown, Slinger, Boltonville and Fillmore departments. Germantown Fire Department.
David J. Armstrong
David Joseph Armstrong of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2022, at the age of 65. He is survived by his mother, Mary Armstrong, and siblings Paul (Donna) Armstrong, Margaret (Mark) Haagensen, Monica (Greg) Udelhofen, Maureen (Greg) Markon, Janet Gamble, Brigid Armstrong, Sharon Yaeger and Sally (Thomas) Zale. Also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Barbara J. Isleb
July 6, 1935 - Oct. 20, 2022. Barbara J. Isleb (nee Doege) of Waukesha passed on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 87. In retirement, Barbara enjoyed quilting, reading, traveling, playing cards and loved watching her grandchildren grow. Barbara was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Elmer and...
