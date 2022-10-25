Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
Australia confirms crypto transactions will be subject to capital gains tax
Australia confirmed cryptocurrency transactions would be taxed as an asset and no longer a foreign currency, according to budget papers 2022-23 released on October 25. The existing crypto gains tax discount also applies. However, the budget papers clarified that any government-issued digital currency or central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would...
cryptoslate.com
Monetary Authority of Singapore proposes new measures to regulate crypto, stablecoins
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers via its official website on Oct. 26, highlighting regulatory measures for implementation applicable to digital payment token services and stablecoin issuers. The paper is based on the premise that crypto assets are “inherently speculative and highly risky “ and comes...
cryptoslate.com
World’s largest Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific on the verge of insolvency
Core Scientific, one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, is on the verge of insolvency. In an Oct. 26 SEC filing, the company said its operating performance and liquidity had been severely impacted by rising electricity costs and falling Bitcoin prices. The increase in hash rate...
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
The Stablecoin Versus Real-Time Payments Debate
Cryptocurrency supporters have long argued that one of the lowest-hanging fruits in the payments industry is cross-border payments, and that’s doubly true for stablecoins, which marry the speed and low cost of bitcoin transfers to a digital asset that does not share bitcoin’s price volatility. But before you...
kitco.com
Visa is going full crypto based on its latest trademark applications
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Records show that the Visa International Service Association is looking to trademark its well-known VISA logo, referred to...
cryptoslate.com
UK High Court shutters crypto firm PGI Global for alleged scam involvement
Popular cryptocurrency trading firm PGI Global UK has been closed down by a high court in the United Kingdom, according to a press release issued by U.K. authorities,. The court issued the directive following the firm’s alleged involvement in a crypto scam. PGI allegedly promised investors 200% returns on...
crowdfundinsider.com
PayPal Brings Back $2500 Penalty for Violations of Acceptable Use Policy
After claiming it was a mistake, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has re-animated its $2500 penalty for each violation of its Acceptable Use Policy. Once again, Twitter users slammed the overreach of the financial services firm. Earlier this month, PayPal was lambasted for its authoritarian move and intolerance of free speech. Users across...
protos.com
Crypto trading ponzi scheme PGI Group shut down in UK
A Ponzi scheme known as Praetorian Group has been shut down in the UK, following an investigation by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and a 2021 warning by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines. Praetorian Group International Trading Inc (PGI) calls itself a network marketing company...
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin, Crypto Bill Passes House Of Commons In U.K. – Bitcoin Magazine
The Financial Services and Markets bill passes the House of Commons, heads to the House of Lords. Draft bill seeks to establish digital assets, such as bitcoin, as regulated financial instruments. Lawmakers are consulting with stakeholders and industry leaders throughout the process. Legislators in the U.K. voted to recognize bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Hackers Strike DeFi Liquidity Locking Project With $14,500,000 Exploit
The liquidity locking project Team Finance says crypto hackers made off with $14.5 million in digital asset tokens. Team Finance says they temporarily paused activity on their platform while investigating the hack and are urging those responsible to contact them. “We have just been alerted of an exploit on Team...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
CoinDesk
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Buys More Coinbase; Wasabi Wallet's Alleged Role in China BTC Bribery Scheme
ARK’s Fintech Innovation Fund (ARKF) has added 10,880 more shares of Coinbase (COIN) to its holdings to a total $60.5 million. Rishi Sunak has been appointed U.K.'s next prime minister following Liz Truss’ controversial exit from office last week. Guochun He and Zheng Wang allegedly used coin mixing wallet Wasabi Wallet to cover bribing a U.S. double agent with $61,000 in bitcoin, analytics firm Elliptic says.
dailyhodl.com
Payments Giant Visa Files Trademark Application for Crypto Platform, Wallet and NFTs
One of the biggest payment networks in the world is filing a trademark application for a crypto exchange platform as well as other crypto-related products. According to new documents, payments giant Visa is filing trademark applications to create a digital assets exchange, a crypto wallet, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and virtual environments where users can interact.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange FTX Plans To Develop a Stablecoin, Says CEO Sam Bankman-Fried: Report
The Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX could soon develop its own stablecoin, according to the firm’s chief executive, Sam Bankman-Fried. In a new interview with European Web3 media company The Big Whale, Bankman-Fried teases the possibility that FTX could make moves on issuing a stablecoin soon. “We’ve held off on...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Staked ETH soars in Q3; Bitcoin volatility causes Tesla $106M loss; Binance close to finding hacker
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 25 includes the amount of staked Ethereum surpassing 14 million year-to-date, Tesla’s $106 million loss to Bitcoin volatility, and Apple’s guidelines on how iOS developers can add in-app NFT purchase functions to their apps. The amount of staked Ethereum (ETH)...
