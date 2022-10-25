Read full article on original website
Jimmy Garoppolo is enjoying life with new 49ers addition Christian McCaffrey - who 'sees the field like a quarterback' - but calls for 'urgency' ahead of matchup vs. Rams after 3-4 start
Jimmy Garoppolo has not played with Christian McCaffrey for very long, but the 49ers quarterback is enjoying what he's seen thus far out of the dual-threat running back. McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco last week from the Panthers and managed to see the field vs. the Chiefs on Sunday despite having little familiarity with the team's playbook.
