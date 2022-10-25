Read full article on original website
restonnow.com
JUST IN: Wegmans announces opening date for Reston location
Wegmans will officially open its Reston location on Feb 1. at 9 a.m, the grocer announced today. The 85,000-square-foot store, which is located at the new Halley Rise development at the intersection of Reston Parkway and Sunrise Valley Drive, will include a cafe, coffee shop and The Burger Bar. “While...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Tysons Corner (VA)
Tysons Corner is a city in the Northern part of Virginia, United States. Tysons Corner is commonly called Tysons. This city is part of Fairfax County. It is a modern suburban city with a peaceful atmosphere,. This city is the leading business and commercial center of Fairfax County. It had...
ffxnow.com
CBD store to open in Rose Hill Shopping Center in Alexandria
A new CBD retail store is set to open in Alexandria’s Rose Hill Shopping Center this week. Healthy Vibez CBD, a health and wellness store for CBD products, will hold its grand opening on Friday (Oct. 28). The store will sell CBD beauty products, crafted drinks, health bars, vapes, and more.
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)
With the excitement for the new Amazon Fresh store on Shady Grove Road now on hold until next year, attention returns to the construction site of the future Wegmans at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Wegmans will be the anchor retail tenant in B.F. Saul's Twinbrook Quarter development, and will be in the ground floor of the Phase 1 building of that massive project. Twinbrook Quarter is the most highly-anticipated real estate project in Rockville since Rockville Town Square, nearly two decades ago, and Wegmans is the jewel in the Twinbrook Quarter crown as far as Rockville residents are concerned.
theburn.com
Marco’s Pizza now open in Sterling shopping plaza
Pizza lovers in Sterling now have a new option to get a pizza pie. Marco’s Pizza officially opened its doors earlier this month, making it the third location for the brand in Loudoun County. As The Burn reported back in April, Marco’s has taken a spot in the Shoppes...
dhspress.com
A New Haunted Experience Comes to Loudoun
The long Halloween weekend is just around the corner as students prepare to finish off the quarter and get ready for the spooky season. For those looking for an extra fright this month, a new haunted attraction in Loudoun County may be just for you. Scream LoCo is a new...
fhsfalconer.com
Galaxy Strikes is a New Entertainment Center in Warrenton
The Galaxy Strikes bowling alley is the newest recreational activity in Warrenton, Va. It is an 18 lane bowling alley filled with decorative science fiction designs. Warrenton does not have many entertainment/activity centers in the area, so this new addition is sure to have people’s interest around town. The building where the bowling alley is located was previously a Peebles store, and after that it was Gordmans department store.
Falls Church News-Press
15 Story Building Will Be F.C.’s Tallest By Far
Falls Church City Council member Phil Duncan quipped at this week’s Falls Church Chamber of Commerce social mixer that he wondered if City residents were paying sufficient attention to the action taken by the Council this Monday night in the form of a unanimous approval for modifications to the Trammel Crow company’s senior housing project that will go up on the West End property now under development.
mocoshow.com
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
arlingtonmagazine.com
11 Bar Snacks to Order Now
Sure, Arlington and Falls Church are known for their bars. But though our area excels at cocktails and craft brews, you’ll also find an ample array of savory snacks to pair with the beverage of your choice. Here are some worth checking out when those bar nuts just won’t do.
arlnow.com
A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington
A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
WTOP
Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players
It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
ffxnow.com
Decision on new Popeyes in Fairfax deferred to November
County planners need more time to work through an application for a new Popeyes in Fair Lakes Shopping Center (13060 Fair Lakes Shopping Center). At a meeting on Oct. 19, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted unanimously to defer a decision on the application to Nov. 16. Popeyes is seeking...
WTOP
Davio’s steakhouse to open at Reston Station
Boston’s Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is set to open its big Reston Station location Nov. 2. The 13,000-square-foot restaurant is at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza, and will be open for lunch, dinner and brunch. Its menu leans into Northern Italian dishes, but with “steakhouse” in the name, there is plenty for serious carnivores, including a 20-ounce, 55-day prime-aged bone-in cowboy steak; a 14-ounce, 55-day-aged strip steak, and a 10-ounce center cut filet mignon.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Agenda Alexandria Tackles Building Height Concerns
Should Alexandria city officials be allowing increased height for new buildings in exchange for affordable housing?. The Alexandria City Council has been considering adjusting the rules surrounding building height as a means to help increase much-needed affordable housing in Alexandria. But the change could alter the skyline in many Alexandria neighborhoods and residents are pushing back hard on the proposal.
tysonsreporter.com
Bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Beltway opens in Tysons
A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians is connecting two parts of Tysons previously separated by the Beltway. The new bridge helps provide a link between the residential communities east of the Beltway to the Tysons Corner Center mall. “The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-495 (Capital Beltway) between...
NBC12
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - At least seven middle school students in northern Virginia got sick after officials say they ate Delta-8 THC gummies Thursday. NBC4 reports, the students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech. The school’s principal says three students...
Montgomery Co. Council announces new temporary planning board after all 5 members resign
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County council officials announced Thursday who they have selected from a pool of more than 120 local applicants for the planning board. All five of the former planning board members resigned in early October due to allegations of alcohol in the workplace, a toxic work environment and what the Council President called a lot of finger-pointing.
