Monique Samuels Says She’s Trying To Fix Her Marriage Amidst Break Up Rumors

Not so fast! Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has found herself in the press recently. And not for a good reason. Multiple outlets have reported that she and husband Chris Samuels are headed for a divorce. But the mom of three isn’t about to let her decade long marriage go down the drain.

As reported by Page Six, Monique took to her YouTube channel to offer some clarity on the gossip. She began, “It’s no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: DC last year, y’all saw the arguments, y’all saw everything that was going on.”

Monique continued, “It was a lot of confusion, it was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage and when you’ve been married that long and when you have things that you’re like ‘Listen, this is being unmet or I’ve been unheard’ you start to get frustrated and it’s like ‘Oh my god, is this what life is going to be? I can’t take it anymore.’ So what y’all saw on Love & Marriage: DC last season, it was my cry for help.”

As for the problems the couples faced, Monique says that she felt like Chris wasn’t listening to her. She added that she has always been “100 percent” real, even when she knows she’s “going to be judged.” Said Monique, “So we’ve done a great job at being transparent with everyone that’s either watched us on social media or on the show — on either show – the fact that people are praising a rumor of divorce or a possible dissolution of a marriage. That’s sad that people were praising that, it’s sad that people were excited about it and then you know, you have a lot of people who love and support our family who are devastated.”

She also doesn’t want people to fall for the rumors. “Without further explanation, everyone knows that when you say the words separation, that insinuates a divorce. Are Chris and I getting a divorce? No! We aren’t getting a divorce. Are we going our separate ways? Absolutely not, nobody said that. Have we filed a legal separation? No. Have we filed for divorce? No. Is there any document that proves any divorce filings? No. Have we separated to the extent of breaking up? No.”

The couple claim that they wanted to show how they were working on their marriage for the upcoming season of Love & Marriage: DC. But they had to address the issues once news of their issues leaked. Monique shared that she and Chris went to counseling both together and separately. “We decided we were going to spend a couple of nights apart while we were on our counseling journeys. We’ve been communicating a lot better than what we have in a long time,” she noted.

Monique then made herself crystal clear on their marriage. “We are most definitely still together, we haven’t given up on our marriage, we did not break up and we are not looking to divorce. We are simply trying to be better,” she maintained.

For his part, Chris didn’t say much, but did offer up that he wasn’t happy with what was being said out there. He expressed that “it’s very disappointing and it’s a shame that people would put stuff out without fact-checking.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]