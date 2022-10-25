Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Crisis-stricken Cuba caught between ally Russia, nearby U.S.
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused an island-wide blackout when it tore through western Cuba in late September. That left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent. It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of a tug-of-war between its seaside neighbor, the United States, and ally, Russia. Russian oil has flooded into the island, providing relief from debilitating blackouts. Russia has shipped an estimated $352 million in oil to Cuba since the start of the Ukraine war. It’s the biggest inflow from Russia this century, potentially alleviating the weight of U.S.-backed international sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
US imposes sanctions on organization that issued bounty on Salman Rushdie
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced new sanctions on the “15 Khordad Foundation” over the attack of author Salman Rushdie, due to the group putting a multimillion-dollar bounty on his head before the August stabbing. “In response to the attack on author Salman Rushdie, the...
Thousands mourn Pakistani journalist, spy chief wants probe
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of people mourned an outspoken Pakistani journalist as the nation’s spy chief and military spokesman demanded an independent investigation into the mysterious killing, which has drawn widespread condemnation across the country. Arshad Sharif was killed Sunday night when the car he was in sped up and drove through a checkpoint outside Nairobi in Kenya. His body was flown home Wednesday. Pakistan has not launched its own investigation into the killing of the journalist. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said, however, that the government will soon send a two-member team of civilian investigators to Kenya to determine the circumstances surrounding the journalist’s death.
Activists say Iranian forces shot at protesters, killing 2
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian security forces have opened fire on demonstrators in a southeastern city that has seen weeks of unrest amid nationwide demonstrations. Activists say the shooting on Friday in the city of in Zahedan killed at least two people, threatening to reignite tensions there. Zahedan, in Iran’s long-restive Sistan and Baluchestan province, has seen the deadliest violence in protests so far. The demonstrations in Zahedan began in part over rape allegations against a senior police officer there but dovetailed the protests over the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini that have inflamed Iran. Activists estimate that in Zahedan alone, nearly 100 people have been killed since a Sept. 30 rally there set off a violent police response.
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced that new air defense equipment had arrived in the capital, and expressed hope that it would help protect its energy infrastructure after weeks of targeted Russian airstrikes. “The military have assured me [during a recent meeting] that new air defense equipment has arrived in the capital and our sky will be safer,” Klitschko said on Ukrainian TV on Friday. “We hope that there will be no more attacks and provocations with kamikaze drones and missiles,” Klitschko added in a reference to Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones spotted repeatedly over Ukrainian cities.
Renewed clashes in east Congo send residents fleeing
GOMA, Congo (AP) — Renewed clashes between government soldiers and M23 rebels have forced more people from their homes in eastern Congo. The fighting that resumed around 5 a.m., Friday sent panic-stricken residents fleeing the towns of Rugari, Kalengera and Kabaya. Some headed for Kanyaruchinya near Goma. The U.N. has said that some 40,000 people have been displaced since hostilities between the two sides broke out on Oct. 20. The M23 rebels were largely inactive for nearly a decade before they reemerged last November. Congo’s government has accused neighboring Rwanda of supporting the M23, an allegation that Rwanda’s government has repeatedly denied.
Qatar summons German envoy over World Cup rights criticism
Qatar has summoned the German ambassador over remarks by Germany’s interior minister, who appeared to criticize the decision to award the World Cup to the Gulf Arab nation because of its human rights record. It was the first time Qatar has summoned an ambassador following years of heavy international scrutiny of its treatment of migrant workers and criminalization of homosexual relations. Qatari authorities appear to be increasingly fed up with such criticism. Gas-rich Qatar will be the first Arab or Muslim nation to host the world’s biggest sporting event. Over 1.2 million fans are expected to descend on the tiny desert nation for the month-long tournament that begins next month.
At retrial, jurors weigh ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud claims
NEW YORK (AP) — For a second time this year, jurors get a chance to decide if a Colorado businessman helped turn an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border into a cash cow for its creators. Prosecutors say fraud was in the game plan from the start for Timothy Shea and three others, including ex-President Donald Trump’s onetime adviser Steve Bannon. But a lawyer for Shea told jurors in closing arguments Thursday that his client did nothing wrong in the online appeal for money that caused thousands of donors to contribute $25 million. A prosecutor insisted that the organizers were thinking about how to line their pockets even before they began collecting money in 2019.
India to deport 3 Swedish Christians for proselytizing
GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Indian police say they are deporting three Swedish citizens who violated their visas by trying to convert people to Christianity in India’s remote northeast region. Police say the three were picked up Wednesday in Assam state and fined $500 each for violating the terms of their tourist visas. Police say they will be deported to Sweden on Friday. Media reports say they attended a religious program and delivered sermons in an attempt to convert local people to Christianity.
Brexit crisis pushes N Ireland to brink of new election
LONDON (AP) — The Northern Ireland Assembly has failed to elect a speaker, setting the stage for an unwanted early election. The development on Thursday comes amid an impasse over border controls required following Britain’s exit from the European Union. Disagreements over implementation of the Brexit deal have prevented the formation of a functioning government in Belfast since the last election in May. The U.K. government had said it would call new elections for the assembly on Friday if a power-sharing government were not in place by midnight. Naming an assembly speaker is a necessary first step toward restoring power sharing between parties that favor closer ties with the rest of the United Kingdom and those that back closer ties with Ireland.
Outgoing senators backing US recognition for 2 state tribes
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (AP) — Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that’s been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process.
India ruling party official to sue critical news website
NEW DELHI (AP) — An official from India’s ruling party says he will sue an independent local news website after it reported in a now-retracted story that Meta, the social media giant, granted him extraordinary powers to censor Instagram posts. Amit Malviya’s planned legal action comes after The Wire wrote a series of sensational stories this month that claimed he had been granted special powers by Meta to take down posts on Instagram, without any checks from the company’s content moderators. The Wire has retracted the stories after tech experts and Meta found holes in its reporting and criticized it for using forged documents. The news website also issued a public apology and opened an internal review of its reporting and editorial processes.
Blackouts worsen in Ukraine; fighting rages on many fronts
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure prompted Ukrainian authorities on Friday to announce worsening blackouts around the country’s largest cities, with Kyiv’s mayor warning that the capital’s power grid is working in “emergency mode” with energy supplies down as much as 50% from pre-war levels.
