Ponca City News
Cowboys embody a singular word in Boone Pickens Stadium tunnel
Body Oct. 24—One word is painted on the wall as a last reminder as the Oklahoma State football team turns the corner to head off the tunnel guarded by a cattle gate. The same word is tattooed on the body of Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn. “Compete.” “I...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Former Oklahoma State University President, State Senator Jim Halligan dies at 86
Current Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum has announced the death of former OSU President and State Senator, James 'Jim' Halligan. He was 86.
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
readfrontier.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
Cabin Boys is coming to Claremore
Cabin Boys Brewery has chosen Claremore to open its second location as it nears its 5th anniversary.
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
kaynewscow.com
Tonkawa resident named Miss NOC Tonkawa
TONKAWA — Kira Pendleton of Tonkawa was crowned Miss NOC Tonkawa 2023 Tuesday night at the Kinzer Performing Arts Center. She was crowned by Miss NOC Tonkawa 2022 Emma Valgora and Miss Oklahoma 2022 Megan Gold. Pendleton received a $1,000 scholarship expense award, Miss America crown and pin, sash...
KOCO
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
One dead, Tulsa bridge reopens after rollover crash
First responders blocked the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River after a rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
‘Not acceptable:’ Tulsans share concerns about TPD supervisors controversial comments
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to controversial comments shared by a Tulsa Police Department Sergeant in a Citizen’s Academy session. In the audio recordings, the sergeant speaks about the anti-police riots arriving in Tulsa in 2020. The sergeant said, “this is not Oregon, this is not Seattle. If you act (exploitive) here, we’ll smoke your (exploitive) right?”
Bixby school bus pulled out of ditch in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A school bus was pulled out of a ditch in south Tulsa on Tuesday morning. The Bixby Public Schools bus was seen in a ditch near East 121st Street South and South Yale Avenue. Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller said the bus driver missed his...
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Rhema announces dates for Christmas Lights
The annual Christmas light displays will open for the season on November 23rd and stay open through January 1st.
news9.com
Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest
Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
Midtown Tulsa burger restaurant closes
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa burger restaurant is closed after more than 50 years of service. JJ’s Gourmet Burgers, near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue, is closed permanently, after the restaurant’s owner had been trying to sell it for while. The restaurant was known...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
kaynewscow.com
Wagner announces candidacy for Ponca City Commission Seat No. 1
PONCA CITY — Kelsey Wagner is announcing her candidacy for Ponca City Commissioner seat No.1 currently held by Commissioner Lanita Chapman. Wagner said that Chapman encouraged her to run for the seat. Chapman’s fifth term as a city commissioner expires in March of 2023 and she plans to step...
News On 6
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
