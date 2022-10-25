ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Related
Ponca City News

Cowboys embody a singular word in Boone Pickens Stadium tunnel

Body Oct. 24—One word is painted on the wall as a last reminder as the Oklahoma State football team turns the corner to head off the tunnel guarded by a cattle gate. The same word is tattooed on the body of Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn. “Compete.” “I...
STILLWATER, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
kaynewscow.com

Tonkawa resident named Miss NOC Tonkawa

TONKAWA — Kira Pendleton of Tonkawa was crowned Miss NOC Tonkawa 2023 Tuesday night at the Kinzer Performing Arts Center. She was crowned by Miss NOC Tonkawa 2022 Emma Valgora and Miss Oklahoma 2022 Megan Gold. Pendleton received a $1,000 scholarship expense award, Miss America crown and pin, sash...
TONKAWA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘Not acceptable:’ Tulsans share concerns about TPD supervisors controversial comments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to controversial comments shared by a Tulsa Police Department Sergeant in a Citizen’s Academy session. In the audio recordings, the sergeant speaks about the anti-police riots arriving in Tulsa in 2020. The sergeant said, “this is not Oregon, this is not Seattle. If you act (exploitive) here, we’ll smoke your (exploitive) right?”
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest

Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Midtown Tulsa burger restaurant closes

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa burger restaurant is closed after more than 50 years of service. JJ’s Gourmet Burgers, near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue, is closed permanently, after the restaurant’s owner had been trying to sell it for while. The restaurant was known...
TULSA, OK
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Wagner announces candidacy for Ponca City Commission Seat No. 1

PONCA CITY — Kelsey Wagner is announcing her candidacy for Ponca City Commissioner seat No.1 currently held by Commissioner Lanita Chapman. Wagner said that Chapman encouraged her to run for the seat. Chapman’s fifth term as a city commissioner expires in March of 2023 and she plans to step...
PONCA CITY, OK
News On 6

Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

