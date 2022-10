Reading, Pa. (Oct. 25, 2022) - After the first day of the Yocum Cup, Alvernia trails Albright 2-1 following four ball matches at Berkshire Country Club on Tuesday. Alvernia's only win came out of the duo of Jack Lynam and Tyler Cebular. The duo won their match 8&7, clinching the match with a birdie on the 11th hole.

