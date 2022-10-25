ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
voting in South Dakota

To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home

Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS

THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’ (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police...
Crazy Experiments Conducted One Mile Under South Dakota Rock

South Dakota is home to many things: Mount Rushmore, The Black Hills, and also a secret underground facility conducting some of the most mind-boggling experiments on earth. Up until it closed, the Homestake Mine in Lead was the most extensive and deepest goldmine in the entire United States. In its 126-year history, the mine produced a staggering 41 million ounces of gold.
Republicans quick to pounce on Ventura endorsement in Minnesota governor’s race

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR KFGO) – Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who rarely endorses political candidates, is endorsing Gov. Tim Walz’s reelection bid. “As an independent statesman, I don’t believe in the major political parties. Since leaving office, I’ve rarely endorsed a candidate for office in Minnesota, of any political persuasion,” Ventura said. “But this election is too important. That’s why I’m endorsing Governor Tim Walz for reelection.”
What Age Can South Dakota Kids Be Left Home Alone Legally?

When you're a kid, all you want to do is take have a little responsibility. This includes taking on the challenge to stay home alone. Parents or guardians obviously know best when it comes to figuring out when their child or children are ready to stay home alone. Some kids are more mature than others. However, there could be some laws and regulations with guidelines that outlines the appropriate ages to be left home alone.
596,630 South Dakota voters registered for upcoming election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final tally of registered voters for South Dakota’s 2022 general election is in. Secretary of State Steve Barnett told KELOLAND News there were 596,630 registered voters by 5 p.m. Monday, the final day for voter registration. That’s up more than 10,000 voters from the June 7 primary election and an increase of nearly 18,000 (17,964) from the 2020 general election.
