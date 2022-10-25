Read full article on original website
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota
You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power. It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded...
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
Minnesota & Iowa Make Top 5 On “Drunkest States” Ranking
Who would have thought that Minnesota and Iowa were topping the list of “The Drunkest States In America”?. Not necessarily a Top-5 ranking a state wants to see, but on the ranking of “The Drunkest States In America", Minnesota ranked #5 while Iowa ranked even drunker at #3.
Would Your Odds Increase If You Purchased A Lottery Ticket In Minnesota?
Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa were part of the original 15 states to introduce Powerball. Today, all but five states in the country offer the lottery; Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. There are Powerball drawings on three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. In addition, a new add-on...
voting in South Dakota
To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
bleedingheartland.com
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
Flags to fly at half-staff for former South Dakota Representative
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.
kscj.com
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’ (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police...
Crazy Experiments Conducted One Mile Under South Dakota Rock
South Dakota is home to many things: Mount Rushmore, The Black Hills, and also a secret underground facility conducting some of the most mind-boggling experiments on earth. Up until it closed, the Homestake Mine in Lead was the most extensive and deepest goldmine in the entire United States. In its 126-year history, the mine produced a staggering 41 million ounces of gold.
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
gowatertown.net
Republicans quick to pounce on Ventura endorsement in Minnesota governor’s race
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR KFGO) – Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who rarely endorses political candidates, is endorsing Gov. Tim Walz’s reelection bid. “As an independent statesman, I don’t believe in the major political parties. Since leaving office, I’ve rarely endorsed a candidate for office in Minnesota, of any political persuasion,” Ventura said. “But this election is too important. That’s why I’m endorsing Governor Tim Walz for reelection.”
What Age Can South Dakota Kids Be Left Home Alone Legally?
When you're a kid, all you want to do is take have a little responsibility. This includes taking on the challenge to stay home alone. Parents or guardians obviously know best when it comes to figuring out when their child or children are ready to stay home alone. Some kids are more mature than others. However, there could be some laws and regulations with guidelines that outlines the appropriate ages to be left home alone.
KELOLAND TV
596,630 South Dakota voters registered for upcoming election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final tally of registered voters for South Dakota’s 2022 general election is in. Secretary of State Steve Barnett told KELOLAND News there were 596,630 registered voters by 5 p.m. Monday, the final day for voter registration. That’s up more than 10,000 voters from the June 7 primary election and an increase of nearly 18,000 (17,964) from the 2020 general election.
