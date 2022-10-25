Read full article on original website
Chicago Blackhawks make a very disappointing type of trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are on a four-game winning streak in a season that may very well end up ending with one of the worst records in the league. They are enjoying it while it lasts because things could take a turn at any moment based on the roster. On Wednesday...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Announce Goalie Plans for 4-Game Week Ahead
The Chicago Blackhawks are currently down a goalie. Petr Mrazek is on injured reserve due to a groin injury, which leaves Alex Stalock and Arvid Soderblom as the Hawks' duo in net. With four games on the schedule this week, head coach Luke Richardson revealed a tentative plan for the...
There will be conflict when the Chicago Blackhawks win this season
Do not look now but the Chicago Blackhawks are in the middle of a three-game win streak. Sure it is super early in the season but the Blackhawks were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NHL if not the worst team. Yet, the Chicago Blackhawks already...
What If the Blackhawks Are Actually Good?
What if the Blackhawks are actually good? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
NHL
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
CBJ place D Adam Boqvist on IR, recall D David Jiricek
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Boqvist, 22, suffered a broken foot in Tuesday's game vs. the Arizona Coyotes and...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks' Boris Katchouk Progressing in Ankle Injury Recovery
Chicago Blackhawks' forward Boris Katchouk was back at practice in full capacity on Monday. The 24-year-old is recovering from a left ankle sprain that he suffered in a preseason game on Oct. 1. This marks another step in the right direction for Katchouk, who was in a non-contact jersey for...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 27
* Ilya Sorokin made 41 saves, recorded his 11th career shutout and joined rare company in the process as the Islanders stifled the Rangers in this season's first "Battle of New York." * Jason Payne and Joel Martin manned the benches for the Cincinnati Cyclones and Kalamazoo Wings of the...
NHL
Throwback: Flyers Ace 1967 Expansion Draft
The Philadelphia Flyers did not begin play in the National Hockey League until the 1967-68 season. However, much of the groundwork was painstakingly set down over the course of the 1966-67 season after the NHL conditionally approved a franchise to Philadelphia Hockey Club, Inc., in February 1966. The National Hockey...
NHL
Yeet the Fish
The Kraken created a unique way to celebrate stars of the game with a salmon toss. This year, the team is changing it up, while still honoring the tradition of how it came to be. October 26, 2022. As you watched stars of the game Daniel Sprong, Brandon Tanev and...
NHL
Bruins Take Down Dallas for Third Straight Win
BOSTON - David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall blasted home one-timer, Patrice Bergeron added an empty-netters, and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves to pace the Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The win was Boston's third straight and pushed the Black & Gold's record to 6-1-0 to open up the 2022-23 campaign.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home
After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
NHL
BLOG: TUDN Deportes' Esparza, Moreno Bringing Hockey to New Audiences
The Blackhawks are only one of four teams in the NHL that have a Spanish radio broadcast for regular season games. In February 1992, New Jersey Devils winger Bill Guerin laced up and became the first player of Hispanic descent to play on NHL ice. Almost thirty-years later, the NHL continues to work on expanding the game to Spanish speaking audiences with the league-wide initiative Hockey is for Everyone™ campaign.
Blackhawks make a pair of minor trades
Chicago on Wednesday dealt 23-year-old defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to Montreal in exchange for 22-year-old forward Cameron Hillis. Later, the Blackhawks traded 23-year-old forward Evan Barratt to the Flyers for 23-year-old defenseman Cooper Zech.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2
With their late rally coming up just short, the Florida Panthers (4-2-1) opened up their two-game road swing with a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0) at United Center on Tuesday. "This is a two-game road trip, and we're not a team that's going to lose two in a...
NHL
Vilardi has goal, assist, Kings end 10-game skid against Lightning
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings ended a 10-game skid against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 4-2 win at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. It was the second-longest active streak in the NHL; the Arizona Coyotes have lost 19 straight games to the Boston Bruins. It was the first...
NHL
NHL's role in Global Sports Mentoring Program paying dividends
NEW YORK -- Brenda Moller exited the elevator of the NHL corporate offices in New York on Oct. 17. She was greeted by executive vice president, club business affairs Susan Cohig and others she would get to know as colleagues for two weeks at a host organization for the U.S. Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Dreadful Power Play Can Be Fixed by Simplifying It
The Montreal Canadiens have only played seven games, with a record of 3-4-0. While that is a losing record, and it places them 24th in the NHL early in the season, it is what was expected of them as a rebuilding team that had to start the season relying on four rookies to play defense on the blue line.
