Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Blackhawks Announce Goalie Plans for 4-Game Week Ahead

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently down a goalie. Petr Mrazek is on injured reserve due to a groin injury, which leaves Alex Stalock and Arvid Soderblom as the Hawks' duo in net. With four games on the schedule this week, head coach Luke Richardson revealed a tentative plan for the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What If the Blackhawks Are Actually Good?

What if the Blackhawks are actually good? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt

Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return

The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits

BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL

CBJ place D Adam Boqvist on IR, recall D David Jiricek

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Boqvist, 22, suffered a broken foot in Tuesday's game vs. the Arizona Coyotes and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Blackhawks' Boris Katchouk Progressing in Ankle Injury Recovery

Chicago Blackhawks' forward Boris Katchouk was back at practice in full capacity on Monday. The 24-year-old is recovering from a left ankle sprain that he suffered in a preseason game on Oct. 1. This marks another step in the right direction for Katchouk, who was in a non-contact jersey for...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for October 27

* Ilya Sorokin made 41 saves, recorded his 11th career shutout and joined rare company in the process as the Islanders stifled the Rangers in this season's first "Battle of New York." * Jason Payne and Joel Martin manned the benches for the Cincinnati Cyclones and Kalamazoo Wings of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
NHL

Throwback: Flyers Ace 1967 Expansion Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers did not begin play in the National Hockey League until the 1967-68 season. However, much of the groundwork was painstakingly set down over the course of the 1966-67 season after the NHL conditionally approved a franchise to Philadelphia Hockey Club, Inc., in February 1966. The National Hockey...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Yeet the Fish

The Kraken created a unique way to celebrate stars of the game with a salmon toss. This year, the team is changing it up, while still honoring the tradition of how it came to be. October 26, 2022. As you watched stars of the game Daniel Sprong, Brandon Tanev and...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Bruins Take Down Dallas for Third Straight Win

BOSTON - David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall blasted home one-timer, Patrice Bergeron added an empty-netters, and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves to pace the Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The win was Boston's third straight and pushed the Black & Gold's record to 6-1-0 to open up the 2022-23 campaign.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home

After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

BLOG: TUDN Deportes' Esparza, Moreno Bringing Hockey to New Audiences

The Blackhawks are only one of four teams in the NHL that have a Spanish radio broadcast for regular season games. In February 1992, New Jersey Devils winger Bill Guerin laced up and became the first player of Hispanic descent to play on NHL ice. Almost thirty-years later, the NHL continues to work on expanding the game to Spanish speaking audiences with the league-wide initiative Hockey is for Everyone™ campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

Blackhawks make a pair of minor trades

Chicago on Wednesday dealt 23-year-old defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to Montreal in exchange for 22-year-old forward Cameron Hillis. Later, the Blackhawks traded 23-year-old forward Evan Barratt to the Flyers for 23-year-old defenseman Cooper Zech.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2

With their late rally coming up just short, the Florida Panthers (4-2-1) opened up their two-game road swing with a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0) at United Center on Tuesday. "This is a two-game road trip, and we're not a team that's going to lose two in a...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

NHL's role in Global Sports Mentoring Program paying dividends

NEW YORK -- Brenda Moller exited the elevator of the NHL corporate offices in New York on Oct. 17. She was greeted by executive vice president, club business affairs Susan Cohig and others she would get to know as colleagues for two weeks at a host organization for the U.S. Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program.
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Dreadful Power Play Can Be Fixed by Simplifying It

The Montreal Canadiens have only played seven games, with a record of 3-4-0. While that is a losing record, and it places them 24th in the NHL early in the season, it is what was expected of them as a rebuilding team that had to start the season relying on four rookies to play defense on the blue line.

