Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Does the future of money belong to Bitcoin, CBDCs, or stablecoins?
Money, one of humanity’s greatest and most enduring creations, is once again on the brink of a historic transformation. After evolving over millennia from cowrie shells to clay tablets to precious metals, and then to paper notes and bank balances, money is taking another great leap forward: It is becoming entirely digital.
dailycoin.com
Launch of the First Stablecoin Associated with the Cost of Living
The goal of the world’s first “flat” cryptocurrency is to enable people to retain their purchasing power. Flatcoin Noun tracks the cost of living, and its value is based on daily US inflation data. Blockchain Laguna Labs has just launched the first cost-of-living cryptocurrency called Nuon Flatcoin....
blockworks.co
FTX May Launch Own Stablecoin ‘in the Not-too-distant Future,’ CEO Says
Sam Bankman-Fried also shared that FTX has between $1 billion and $4 billion on hand to make acquisitions. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried revealed that the crypto exchange is considering developing its own stablecoin in an interview with European publication The Big Whale. Most major exchanges already have an asset-backed stablecoin....
blockworks.co
Blockchain Applications and the Rising Digital Asset Class
Separating hype from facts has helped corporations identify outstanding blockchain applications that drive real-world activity. The digital asset industry is at the threshold of mainstream adoption. After spending the majority of the first decade on the sidelines, major institutions are now keen to support the growth of this emerging asset class.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
coinjournal.net
What holds for ApeCoin after meeting resistance at $5?
Cryptocurrencies staged a comeback after the Canadian central bank raised interest rates lower than expected. Coming amid a period of high inflation and high borrowing rates, speculations now shift to whether other jurisdictions will do the same. The anticipation has driven the crypto market valuation to $996 billion. Also up...
The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours
Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Binance To Launch New Oracle Service on BNB Chain, Citing Huge Opportunity
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume, is launching a new oracle service on its BNB blockchain. In a new company blog post, Binance says that it will be launching oracle services in a push to boost the BNB Chain ecosystem and the broader digital asset space.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
dailyhodl.com
Asset Management Giant Fidelity Doubles Down on Crypto With Hiring Spree of 100 Employees: Report
Financial services giant Fidelity is reportedly doubling down on digital assets by looking to expand its crypto unit. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Fidelity Investments is expanding the hiring spree it sparked in May by looking to add 100 new members to its crypto workforce, bringing the total number of employees in its virtual assets division to around 500.
blockworks.co
Swiss Bank SEBA Now Custodies Blue-chip Ethereum NFTs
SEBA says it’s the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody. Swiss fintech bank SEBA will now custody NFTs just like any other customer deposit — but only Ethereum collections including Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). The bank became one the first banks in Switzerland to secure an...
Bitcoin Broker NYDIG Says Balance Sheet Is Strong Despite 33% Staff Cut: WSJ
NYDIG laid off about 110 employees in the latest workforce slash to happen in crypto, WallStreetJournal reported on Thursday. The staff cut is part of a shift in the company’s focus toward more profitable business ventures according to people familiar with the matter. NYDIG also stressed that the firm’s...
thecoinrise.com
SBF confirms FTX exchange’s plans to develop and launch a stablecoin
FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, announced that the company is planning to introduce its own stablecoin in a recent interview. The billionaire claimed, without revealing any data, that the exchange is “very likely” to develop a stablecoin soon and knows how to handle it. The company will probably follow...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Responding To The Discounting Of Bitcoin And Its Benefits
This is an opinion editorial by Maximilian Brichta, a doctoral student at the University of Southern California currently working on his dissertation, “Vernacular Economics: On The Participatory Culture And Politics of Bitcoin”. Speculative Bubbles, Technobabble And The Ignorant “Enthusiast”: Part One. There is a strand of academic...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
CoinTelegraph
Web3 sees 15 new scam smart contracts an hour — Solidus Labs
The Web3 and cryptocurrency space is seeing a significant amount of smart contract scams proliferating, with blockchain risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs saying it has detected on average 15 newly deployed scams every hour. Solidus Labs said on Oct. 27 that it had been monitoring 12 blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon...
Comments / 0