Quarterfinal Scoreboard: 28 teams advance to semifinals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening. 56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes. Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class: CLASS 11AAA #1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7#2 […]
SDSU’s Zach Heins: Purpose born from tragic loss
SDSU fans may know the name Zach Heins but you may not know his family's story, and the loss that's shaped him into the man he is today.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnesota HS Football playoffs kick off Tuesday, highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne
PIPESTONE, LUVERNE, EDGERTON and HILLS, MN(Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night on the gridiron Tuesday as the Section Playoffs began. At Pipestone, the Arrows built a commanding lead at half-time behind Kellen Johnson and Rysley Borman and went on to shutout St. James 30-0. At Luverne, Todd Oye’s...
KELOLAND TV
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
SDSU Collegian
Hobo Day Parade to see record number of floats
The Hobo Day parade, the biggest in all of the Dakotas, is celebrating its 110-year anniversary Saturday, Oct. 29. This year’s parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and travel from the SDSU campus toward downtown Brookings. Regen Wiederrich, the Hobo Day Committee’s grand pooba, said he thinks the attendance will skyrocket because of this year’s anniversary.
wnax.com
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
hubcityradio.com
Officials from USD testify about their location in Sioux Falls
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Officials from the University of South Dakota had to explain and defend their plans for the USD at Sioux Falls concept before the legislatures Government Operations and Audit Committee last week. The Board of Regents have moved most of their programs to the former university center now under...
KELOLAND TV
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wholestone Butcher Shop celebrates opening as opponents of slaughterhouse expansion allege OSHA, inhumane treatment of animals at Nebraska location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wholestone Foods ribbon cutting was one of the largest turnouts in years, according to Chamber of Commerce members. Despite the celebration, the uncertainty of how voters will decide their expansion from butcher shop to slaughterhouse looms over their future. Company representatives, farmers, and...
KELOLAND TV
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
KELOLAND TV
Wollman funeral: ‘One of the best catalysts of change that South Dakota ever had’
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends remembered a former governor of South Dakota on Monday. Harvey Wollman, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, was honored during a funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.
South Dakota Man Sentenced For Drug-Related Murder in Austin
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A South Dakota man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for a murder in Austin last year. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree unintentional murder charge in connection with the death of 45-year-old David Harris. He was shot to death in his Austin home on July 5 of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped two other second-degree murder charges against Nunez.
KELOLAND TV
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead. The crash happened in the area of west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue around 7:41 p.m. At this time, very little is being released about the incident. We expect to...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital
GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
KELOLAND TV
Miner Brewing and Prairie Berry Winery closing Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 12 will be the last day the people of Sioux Falls can visit a local taproom and winery. Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing at the Western Mall after eight years operating in Sioux Falls. The business shared the update in a social media post.
kelo.com
Man arrested for DUI in Harrisburg was five times the legal limit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A traffic stop Wednesday morning in Harrisburg resulted in a DUI arrest after the driver was found to be nearly five times above the legal limit. Even more surprising is that the stop took place just after 7 A.M. The driver, a 30-year-old male...
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in Kingsbury County theft
KINGSBURY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Several people were arrested after stealing something from a vehicle in Lake Preston. According to the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Sunday. A person reported that a couple of people in a dark-colored pickup took something from a vehicle. The pickup...
