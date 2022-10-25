Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
USD Takes Home Another Summit League Volleyball Player of the Week Honor
SIOUX FALLS, SD (GoYotes.com) – South Dakota fourth-year junior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Defensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Harms, honored for the fifth time in her career, averaged 2.11 blocks and 1.78 kills per set over South Dakota’s...
hubcityradio.com
SDDOT prepping for the winter season
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Transportation Commission got an update on the winter maintenance plans for the state D.O.T. Operations Manager Craig Smith says they got results of a survey of their performance from winter drivers. Smith says they will have the same snow plow hours as in past years.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota State Historical Society Museum to open new exhibit in November
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – The South Dakota State Historical Society Museum in the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre will open its new exhibit titled “The Great and the Small: Selections from the Collections” on Sunday, Nov. 6. The exhibit runs through Memorial Day weekend in 2023. Historical...
hubcityradio.com
Counties prepping for the upcoming November election
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- County auditors across South Dakota are running coordinated election counting and reporting tests. State Election Director, Kea Warne, says each auditor will run batches of mock ballots. Warne says the counting machine results are moved manually to another computer for reporting. Warne says none of the ballot counting...
hubcityradio.com
SD PUC address party status for co2 pipeline project
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission addressed party status in two applications to build liquid carbon dioxide pipelines across the state Thursday. P-U-C staffer Kristen Edwards says Daniel Hoey, the superintendent at West Central School did not want to intervene in the Summit Carbon Solutions project anymore. Hoey...
hubcityradio.com
Leading expert talks about the Emerald Ash Borer
FORT PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- One of the nation’s leading experts on Emerald Ash Borer was in Fort Pierre Thursday night to give a crash course on the ash tree devouring insect. State Forester Dr. John Ball says without a doubt E-A-B will end up in South Dakota’s Twin Cities.
hubcityradio.com
Weather forecast for November & winter months
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The forecasts for winter are pointing toward trends staying pretty much the same. South Dakota State Climatologist Laura Edwards says November temperatures should be about normal. She says precipitation expectations for the northern plains next month will again range below normal. Edwards says La Nina will hang around...
hubcityradio.com
SD Dept of Health reports 10 new COVID-19 related deaths(2 in Brown County)
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 10 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases increased & hospitalizations decreased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 3,059. The state had 719 new cases and 605 recoveries, increasing active infections to 533. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 56.
hubcityradio.com
IM 26 Oversight Committee met in Pierre Tuesday
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The I-M 26 Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion about South Dakota’s fledgling medical marijuana program was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police Captain Bryan Walz is on the Committee and questions to the role of such clinics.
hubcityradio.com
Prescription Take-Back Day is Saturday October 29
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – The next Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take-Back Day is Saturday October 29. It is an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. South Dakotans have been strong participants in the past and are encouraged to take part again. Unwanted medications can...
hubcityradio.com
Summit Carbon Solution submit their application to the Public Utilities Commission
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Summit Carbon Solutions has submitted their full application to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, while at the same time continuing to work on landowner access and easements for their carbon dioxide pipeline. Summit C.E.O. Lee Blank says they are a long way from talking about eminent domain...
hubcityradio.com
DCI found ‘no criminal activity’ in Noem’s use of state plane
PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie (la-me) says the state Division of Criminal Investigation has ended its inquiry into complaints that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem had misused the state airplane and that the plane’s flight records had been tampered with. LaMie and the DCI concluded...
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem & First Gentleman to host trick or treat festivities at the Governor’s Mansion
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Governor Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Bryon Noem will host the annual trick-or-treat festivities at the Governor’s Residence in Pierre on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. CT. “Stopping at the Governor’s Residence for Halloween is a tradition we enjoy being part...
Comments / 0