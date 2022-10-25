PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The I-M 26 Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion about South Dakota’s fledgling medical marijuana program was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police Captain Bryan Walz is on the Committee and questions to the role of such clinics.

PIERRE, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO