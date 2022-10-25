Read full article on original website
Which Iowa, Minnesota, or South Dakota Town Is Best for Vampires?
Halloween certainly has its spooky side, but it should also be a time to maximize the fun as well. With that in mind, the folks at Lawn Love (with their tongues firmly planted in their cheeks) have compiled a list of '2022's Best Cities for Vampires'. So just how do...
Every Minnesotan Can Relate To These “Minnesota” Things
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
Would Your Odds Increase If You Purchased A Lottery Ticket In Minnesota?
Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa were part of the original 15 states to introduce Powerball. Today, all but five states in the country offer the lottery; Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. There are Powerball drawings on three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. In addition, a new add-on...
voting in South Dakota
To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
mprnews.org
Election integrity the key issue in Minnesota secretary of state race
On a recent Saturday morning, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon warmed up a crowd of DFL organizers, candidates and volunteers. Outside a busy campaign office, Simon quipped that “it is a heck of a time to be in the democracy business,” before taking a more stern tone to contrast himself with his Republican opponent Kim Crockett.
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Check Out The 10 Largest Lakes in the State of Iowa (Plus a Few Fun Facts)
It's a little past summer, but it's not too late to bundle up and catch a view of one of Iowa's more than 65 lakes (Take that Nebraska, with your mere 14 lakes). If you're needing a bucket list of staycation getaways for next year, we've got you covered. For those still dreaming of getting out on the water, whether it be to fish, boat, swim, or bird watching, bundle up and try your hand at some of the best fishing holes our state has to offer.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
