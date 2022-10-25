ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47

An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
voting in South Dakota

To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
Election integrity the key issue in Minnesota secretary of state race

On a recent Saturday morning, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon warmed up a crowd of DFL organizers, candidates and volunteers. Outside a busy campaign office, Simon quipped that “it is a heck of a time to be in the democracy business,” before taking a more stern tone to contrast himself with his Republican opponent Kim Crockett.
Check Out The 10 Largest Lakes in the State of Iowa (Plus a Few Fun Facts)

It's a little past summer, but it's not too late to bundle up and catch a view of one of Iowa's more than 65 lakes (Take that Nebraska, with your mere 14 lakes). If you're needing a bucket list of staycation getaways for next year, we've got you covered. For those still dreaming of getting out on the water, whether it be to fish, boat, swim, or bird watching, bundle up and try your hand at some of the best fishing holes our state has to offer.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers

The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
