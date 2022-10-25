Chase ends in 6 arrests in suspected case of human trafficking, Houston police say

Police made several arrests Tuesday morning in a suspected human trafficking case along the North Beltway and Aldine Westfield.

It all started at about 4 a.m. when officers said they tried to stop a truck, but the driver led them on a chase before crashing near Aldine Westfield.

Multiple people got out and ran, but the 16-year-old driver was quickly caught, according to police.

Five others, believed to be undocumented, were arrested as well.