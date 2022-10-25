ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Chase ends in 6 arrests in suspected case of human trafficking, Houston police say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8Q8f_0illDp5t00

Police made several arrests Tuesday morning in a suspected human trafficking case along the North Beltway and Aldine Westfield.

It all started at about 4 a.m. when officers said they tried to stop a truck, but the driver led them on a chase before crashing near Aldine Westfield.

Multiple people got out and ran, but the 16-year-old driver was quickly caught, according to police.

Five others, believed to be undocumented, were arrested as well.

TEXAS LADY 4
4d ago

Well when you have the cartels smuggling in close to 6 MILLION illegals you're going to have all kinds of problems! Thanks DEMOCRATS for inviting them all to our country when you raised your hand at the 2020 DEMOCRAT debates and said you were giving all ILLEGALS FREE HEALTHCARE and Biden thanks for telling them to SURGE the border after you were elected! If you see the immigrants interviewed once they swim across the river they'll say Thanks Mr Biden!

Sharon Aldrete Daniels
4d ago

what time this afternoon is Harris County letting them out?

