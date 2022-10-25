ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Suns push past Warriors for 134-105 win, Thompson ejected

PHOENIX (AP) — The technical fouls were piling high in the third quarter. So was Devin Booker's point total and the Phoenix Suns' lead. By the time the whistles finally stopped, the Suns were well on their way to 134-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson's first career ejection and seven technical fouls.
Jalen Brunson lifts Knicks over Hornets in OT thriller

Jalen Brunson willed the New York Knicks to a come-from-behind 134-131 win Wednesday night over the Charlotte Hornets for their first 3-0 start at home in a decade. The Knicks, who improved to 3-1, found a way to win in the end after squandering a 12-point lead in the third quarter.
Raptors clamp down on Miami, top Heat 98-90 for split

MIAMI (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 98-90 on Monday night and split their two-game trip to South Florida. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer that put...
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
VanVleet, Siakim Lead Raptors Past Heat in Miami

The Toronto Raptors started their game against the Miami Heat with a quick start. They slowed down a bit during the middle of the game. At the end of the game, they were able to pull out a close victory over the Heat, 98-90. The Raptors now hold a 2-2 record on the season. All of their games so far have been close. Their two victories were a three-point win and an eight-point win.
DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls beat Celtics 120-102

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls looked as if they were on their way to a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The game turned out to be a romp, just not the kind that it looked like it would be. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and Chicago wiped out a big early deficit to beat Boston 120-102 on Monday night. The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum providing an early spark for Boston to leading by 16 near the end of the half. They then went on another big run after the lead dwindled to three early in the third and handed the Celtics their first loss after a 3-0 start. “It’s a step toward what we’ve been trying to build,” said Vucevic, who turned 32 on Monday. “Obviously, I don’t think our identity’s been established yet. I think there’s still a ways to go. We have to work on it. We’re gonna handle adversity many times more in the future. We have to try to find a way to respond each time.”
