CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls looked as if they were on their way to a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The game turned out to be a romp, just not the kind that it looked like it would be. DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and Chicago wiped out a big early deficit to beat Boston 120-102 on Monday night. The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum providing an early spark for Boston to leading by 16 near the end of the half. They then went on another big run after the lead dwindled to three early in the third and handed the Celtics their first loss after a 3-0 start. “It’s a step toward what we’ve been trying to build,” said Vucevic, who turned 32 on Monday. “Obviously, I don’t think our identity’s been established yet. I think there’s still a ways to go. We have to work on it. We’re gonna handle adversity many times more in the future. We have to try to find a way to respond each time.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO