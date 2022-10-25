ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House still expects new COVID boosters will offer better protection, but two new studies cast doubt

The White House's top COVID-19 official says he still expects the protection against the Omicron BA.5 variant offered by the new COVID vaccine boosters will be better than their predecessors, despite two studies that appear to question that assumption. In an interview with CBS News, Dr. Ashish Jha also said he does not think another imminent change to the COVID boosters will be needed.
Widow suing Riverside Kaiser Permanente for COVID-19 treatments involving Remdesivir

Two widows in the Inland Empire are suing Kaiser Permanente and Redlands Community Hospital for using Remdesivir to treat their husbands' COVID-19 diagnoses."I am a widow and I am 52," said widow Christina Briones. "My kids don't have their dad anymore."It's painful to revisit, but Christina Briones said her 50-year-old husband's death just doesn't add up. She said her husband, Rodney caught COVID-19 on Aug.1, 2021. Ten days later, Briones took him to Kaiser Permanente where she said he was sent home with oxygen and the antibiotic Z-pack."His breathing went down to the 70s so then the ambulance came at...
Flu season off to early start, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports this flu season has gotten off to an early start. It's happening as hospitals are filling up with children suffering from the respiratory illness known as RSV.
