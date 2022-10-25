Read full article on original website
White House still expects new COVID boosters will offer better protection, but two new studies cast doubt
The White House's top COVID-19 official says he still expects the protection against the Omicron BA.5 variant offered by the new COVID vaccine boosters will be better than their predecessors, despite two studies that appear to question that assumption. In an interview with CBS News, Dr. Ashish Jha also said he does not think another imminent change to the COVID boosters will be needed.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
Widow suing Riverside Kaiser Permanente for COVID-19 treatments involving Remdesivir
Two widows in the Inland Empire are suing Kaiser Permanente and Redlands Community Hospital for using Remdesivir to treat their husbands' COVID-19 diagnoses."I am a widow and I am 52," said widow Christina Briones. "My kids don't have their dad anymore."It's painful to revisit, but Christina Briones said her 50-year-old husband's death just doesn't add up. She said her husband, Rodney caught COVID-19 on Aug.1, 2021. Ten days later, Briones took him to Kaiser Permanente where she said he was sent home with oxygen and the antibiotic Z-pack."His breathing went down to the 70s so then the ambulance came at...
Beds at this Bay Area hospital are 'all full' amid surge in RSV cases among children
According to pediatricians what's different now is that older children are getting RSV and also testing positive for multiple viruses.
Fungal infection list launched by WHO flags global health threat
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has drawn up the first ever list of fungal pathogens posing the greatest threat to human health, warning that some strains are increasingly drug-resistant and becoming more widespread.
Flu season off to early start, CDC says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports this flu season has gotten off to an early start. It's happening as hospitals are filling up with children suffering from the respiratory illness known as RSV.
What Prion Diseases (99% Fatal) Have To Do With Covid-19 Or Its Vaccines.
Brain imaging of normal brain (left) and sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD; most common form of prion disease).Sources: radiopedia.org (left) and Practical Neurology (right).
