Sioux Falls, SD

Quarterfinal Scoreboard: 28 teams advance to semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening. 56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes. Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class: CLASS 11AAA #1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7#2 […]
What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day

Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration. Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.
South Dakota voters punch above their weight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When it comes to voting in elections, people are often divided on whether their vote has an impact. Some states, like South Dakota, have greater voting power than others. South Dakota has a small population of less than one million people and that may seem...
2022 HS Football Quarterfinal Playoff Matchups

The quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs will take place on Thursday October 27th in South Dakota. Post-season play began last week for all three classes of 9-man and class 11B, all having a round of sixteen. This week, all of the classes have eight teams remaining for...
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
voting in South Dakota

To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’ (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police...
Wholestone Butcher Shop celebrates opening as opponents of slaughterhouse expansion allege OSHA, inhumane treatment of animals at Nebraska location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wholestone Foods ribbon cutting was one of the largest turnouts in years, according to Chamber of Commerce members. Despite the celebration, the uncertainty of how voters will decide their expansion from butcher shop to slaughterhouse looms over their future. Company representatives, farmers, and...
Crazy Experiments Conducted One Mile Under South Dakota Rock

South Dakota is home to many things: Mount Rushmore, The Black Hills, and also a secret underground facility conducting some of the most mind-boggling experiments on earth. Up until it closed, the Homestake Mine in Lead was the most extensive and deepest goldmine in the entire United States. In its 126-year history, the mine produced a staggering 41 million ounces of gold.
