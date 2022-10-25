Read full article on original website
Which Iowa, Minnesota, or South Dakota Town Is Best for Vampires?
Halloween certainly has its spooky side, but it should also be a time to maximize the fun as well. With that in mind, the folks at Lawn Love (with their tongues firmly planted in their cheeks) have compiled a list of '2022's Best Cities for Vampires'. So just how do...
Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota
You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power. It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded...
ISU Sacks Are Adding Up To A Hefty Pork Donation
Iowa pork producers are at it again coming up with more ways to fight hunger in the state. The Iowa Pork Producers, Farm Credit Service of America, and Iowa State University Athletics have teamed up again to both raise money and donate pork. Throughout the 2022 football season, each time the Cyclones sacks the quarterback, $1,000 and 200 pounds of pork will be donated.
Minnesota & Iowa Make Top 5 On “Drunkest States” Ranking
Who would have thought that Minnesota and Iowa were topping the list of “The Drunkest States In America”?. Not necessarily a Top-5 ranking a state wants to see, but on the ranking of “The Drunkest States In America", Minnesota ranked #5 while Iowa ranked even drunker at #3.
Would Your Odds Increase If You Purchased A Lottery Ticket In Minnesota?
Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa were part of the original 15 states to introduce Powerball. Today, all but five states in the country offer the lottery; Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. There are Powerball drawings on three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. In addition, a new add-on...
voting in South Dakota
To vote you must be registered. The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline was October 24, 2022. Double-check your registration info HERE. On election day where you vote depends on where you live, go here to find out. Bring your ID. When you get to the polling place the workers will...
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
South Dakota Is One of the Best States to Find a Job
At last check, there were plenty of jobs out there as employers all over America look to return their staffing rates to pre-COVID levels. But when it comes to where you are going to land that next opportunity, location matters. TOP Agency examined the latest data in five key areas...
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
Crazy Experiments Conducted One Mile Under South Dakota Rock
South Dakota is home to many things: Mount Rushmore, The Black Hills, and also a secret underground facility conducting some of the most mind-boggling experiments on earth. Up until it closed, the Homestake Mine in Lead was the most extensive and deepest goldmine in the entire United States. In its 126-year history, the mine produced a staggering 41 million ounces of gold.
Minnesota Cannot Get Enough of These October Offerings
Fall time in Minnesota is spectacular in so many ways. The colors of the trees. Favorite food products to harvest. Octoberfest celebrations that combine all of these sites, smells and tastes to tempt you. Many of the areas in Minnesota are still painting a colorful canvas. Even these pine trees...
The History behind Iowa’s Halloween Alternative: ‘Beggars’ Night’
When Halloween falls on a Monday like it does this year, a lot of parents will send their kids out Sunday night, with buckets in hand, to do a little early 'trick or treating'. But the concept of heading out on October 30th in search of candy, instead of the...
Names To Never Give Your Kids In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
Parents in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota just got a bunch of new names to maybe NOT give to your child. And these are some good reasons to consider. I have lived in parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota all my life. And for the most part, it seems midwesterners tend to stick with pretty traditional baby names.
Meet the Different Types of Bats that Call South Dakota Home
This summer my kids became fascinated with the bats that flew over our backyard at twilight. We'd watch for them near the streetlight swooping in for a feast of moths and mosquitoes. We'd look for their distinctive floppy-flying style and listen for their high-pitched chatter. There are 12 species of...
Iowa Native Lands Grand Slam Gig as World Series Umpire
Game 1 of the World Series is tonight and even if you, like me, don't necessarily have a rooting interest in either of the teams playing (Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros) the games can still be fun to watch. In this year's series, an Iowa native will be behind the...
Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota
Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota. Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook...
St. Louis Shooting Adds to Staggering Number of School Shootings Since 2020
The country continues to see gun violence in our schools and most recently two people are dead after a gunman entered the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. St. Louis KMOV reports the shooter was reportedly armed with a long gun. The story states that...
