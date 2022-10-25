Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
425 Park Avenue Celebrates Grand Opening in Midtown East, Manhattan
YIMBY attended the official opening ceremony of 425 Park Avenue, a 47-story commercial skyscraper in Midtown East and the first new full-block building to be built along Park Avenue’s Plaza District in nearly half a century. Designed by Norman Foster of Foster + Partners and developed by L&L Holding Company, Tokyu Land Corporation, and co-managing partner BentallGreenOak, the 897-foot-tall structure yields 667,000 square feet of column-free Class A office space with design flexibility and panoramic views up and down Park Avenue. Adamson Associates Architects was the architect of record, WSP was the structural and MEP engineer, R&R Scaffolding provided the BMU, and Tishman Construction was the construction manager for the project, which is located between East 55th and East 56th Streets.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 740 Brook Avenue in Woodstock, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 740 Brook Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Woodstock, The Bronx. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Phipps Houses with construction financing through NYC Housing Preservation and Development and New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the structure yields 55 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 42 units for residents at 30 to 100 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $165,500.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1986 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, Manhattan
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story structure into a six-story mixed-use building at 1986 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, Manhattan. Located between 158th Street and 159th Street, the lot is a short walk to the 157th Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train. Ru Yi under the 1986 RUYI LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Preliminary Renderings Reveal 164 4th Avenue in Gowanus, Brooklyn
In an exclusive reveal, preliminary renderings offer a first look at 164 4th Avenue, a 17-story mixed-use building in Gowanus, Brooklyn. The property is being developed by a new joint venture formed by JLL and Heron Real Estate. The property will comprise around 142,000 square feet including 160 rental apartments...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for East New York Cluster Apartments in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for East New York Cluster Apartments, three three-story residential buildings with newly constructed units at 190 Essex Street, 221 Vermont Street, 581 Belmont Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Designed by Delacour, Ferrara & Church Architects, the structures yield a combined 42 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 36 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $100,870.
New York YIMBY
Twenty Five Maple Debuts at 25 Maple Avenue in New Rochelle
Construction is now complete on Twenty Five Maple, a seven-story mixed-use property at 25 Maple Avenue in downtown New Rochelle. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by WBP Development and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, the 275,000-square-foot building comprises 184 rental units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, 1,900 square feet of ground floor commercial space, and a 115,000-square-foot parking structure.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 6661 Broadway in North Riverdale, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story homeless shelter building at 6661 Broadway in North Riverdale, The Bronx. Located at the intersection of West 262nd Street and Broadway, the corner lot faces the northwest corner of Van Cortlandt Park, and the 238th Street subway station serviced by the 1 train is the nearest train. Court Square Real Estate under the 6661 Broadway Developer LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
