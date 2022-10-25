YIMBY attended the official opening ceremony of 425 Park Avenue, a 47-story commercial skyscraper in Midtown East and the first new full-block building to be built along Park Avenue’s Plaza District in nearly half a century. Designed by Norman Foster of Foster + Partners and developed by L&L Holding Company, Tokyu Land Corporation, and co-managing partner BentallGreenOak, the 897-foot-tall structure yields 667,000 square feet of column-free Class A office space with design flexibility and panoramic views up and down Park Avenue. Adamson Associates Architects was the architect of record, WSP was the structural and MEP engineer, R&R Scaffolding provided the BMU, and Tishman Construction was the construction manager for the project, which is located between East 55th and East 56th Streets.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO