New Hampshire Senate Bill 276 was written to support the economic balance of New Hampshire's workforce by ensuring that 65% of graduating high school students will have the opportunity for immediate post-secondary qualifications, from certificates and industry-recognized credentials to advanced degrees by 2025. Referred to as “The Drive to 65,” the focus of the legislation is on reducing education and training costs to both students and employers, providing easier access and entry into the workforce by creating ways for New Hampshire high school students to earn career-ready credentials. To meet the needs of SB 276 and the needs of a future in which careers and opportunities will be constantly changing, Laconia High School has created a vertical plan for learning that is a commitment to helping our students realize their futures. This four-year vertical plan includes a future learning pathway system of rich, cohesive, and relevant learning experiences purposefully designed to have a transformative impact in preparing students for life readiness. The plan is the next step in an ongoing framework built to support student life-readiness.

LACONIA, NH ・ 8 HOURS AGO