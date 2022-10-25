Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Signs of housing market slowdown becoming reality in New Hampshire
The market for single-family homes in New Hampshire is finally slowing down. For the first time in the last 12 months homes lingered on the market longer than they did last year. But the sale of condos, perhaps the only affordable alternative for some, continues to be brisk, as monthly home payments to climb out of reach of many.
laconiadailysun.com
Recent reports document New Hampshire’s struggle with home affordability
New Hampshire’s housing affordability index sank to an all-time low in September, and two new reports — one from the NH Association of Realtors and the other from real estate data curator ATTOM — show the struggles associated with being able to purchase a single-family home or residential condominium in the Granite State.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire rankings are impressive
New Hampshire has always been fortunate to land in many of the country's top 10 lists, and it's a great feeling to constantly be sitting at the cool kids' table. I noticed recently that New Hampshire was ranked 6th on the Tax Foundations 2023 Index of Business Climate, which measures an overall score for corporate taxes, individual taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance taxes. The foundation is the nation's leading independent tax policy research organization. It's interesting to see how our neighboring New England states ranked… Massachusetts 34th, Maine 35th, Vermont 44th, Rhode Island 42nd, and Connecticut 47th. Wyoming came in 1st. The worst states were New Jersey 50th, New York 49th, District of Colombia 48th, and Connecticut 47th.
laconiadailysun.com
In Laconia Schools: A vertical plan to prepare students for the next step in their lives
New Hampshire Senate Bill 276 was written to support the economic balance of New Hampshire's workforce by ensuring that 65% of graduating high school students will have the opportunity for immediate post-secondary qualifications, from certificates and industry-recognized credentials to advanced degrees by 2025. Referred to as “The Drive to 65,” the focus of the legislation is on reducing education and training costs to both students and employers, providing easier access and entry into the workforce by creating ways for New Hampshire high school students to earn career-ready credentials. To meet the needs of SB 276 and the needs of a future in which careers and opportunities will be constantly changing, Laconia High School has created a vertical plan for learning that is a commitment to helping our students realize their futures. This four-year vertical plan includes a future learning pathway system of rich, cohesive, and relevant learning experiences purposefully designed to have a transformative impact in preparing students for life readiness. The plan is the next step in an ongoing framework built to support student life-readiness.
laconiadailysun.com
This Is the Best Private High School in New Hampshire
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
laconiadailysun.com
David Strang: Democrats have to lie to be elected, so vote Republican on Nov. 8
Just two years ago at the end of the Trump administration, we were not only totally energy sufficient, but the U.S. was an energy exporter. While campaigning, Joe Biden promised to slowly phase out our use of fossil fuels. But then he immediately canceled the Keystone pipeline, fracking was cut back and new leases for oil drilling on federal land virtually disappeared. The result: gas prices doubled, New Hampshire electric rates (heavily dependent on natural gas) doubled and costs for home heating oil have skyrocketed.
laconiadailysun.com
Ernie Richards: Vote for Republican candidates who will represent NH values
As it is being said, this election is the most important. All voters have to do is review what has happened to our country in less than two years. Are we better off than we were two years ago? We have to take our country back from these radicals who are intent on turning us into a totalitarian state where the government is god. It all starts with our local representation to our state representatives to be our voice. We have well-defined choices this year: choose to support reckless spending, open borders, rampant crime, greenless pie-in-the-sky energy that would not exist without government support and foisting CRT in our schools to overrule parents.
laconiadailysun.com
Deborah J. Mitchell, 70
BRIDGEWATER — Deborah Jean (Colby) Mitchell, resident of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on October 26, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was 70 years old. Debbie is survived by her husband, Gerry Mitchell, her six married children… “Mom” to Brian and Sarah...
Comments / 0