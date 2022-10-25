'I'm the first woman to win an Olympic & World triathlon title in one year, now I'm attempting an IRONMAN'

Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Following Nathan Followill’s rage against the (golf) machine, reporter and broadcaster Ewan Porter revealed that in a separate incident, a prestigious Melbourne golf club asked an anonymous Australian golfer to change what was, at first look, an extremely respectable shirt. Porter took to Twitter to report that the well-known...
Women's Health
Although she grew up near Boston, runner Shalane Flanagan chose New York City for her first marathon in 2010—then won that race just seven years later, ending a 40-year drought for American women in the open division. But that wasn’t even her favorite marathon in the Big Apple.
Women's Health
Get ready, because Netflix is about to drop their next reality TV series filled with drama, diamonds, and deluxe dinner parties. Dubai Bling drops Oct. 27 and is sure to satisfy your craving for all things fashionable and fabulous...with an added touch of rivalries and romance, of course. Basically, imagine...
mailplus.co.uk
HENRIK STENSON says he would take a lie detector test to disprove rumours that he used the Ryder Cup captaincy to leverage a better offer from golf’s LIV breakaway series. The Swede was dropped from the role by European Ryder Cup bosses in July after accepting in the region of £40million to defect to the Saudi-backed rebel series.
