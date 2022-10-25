ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'I'm the first woman to win an Olympic & World triathlon title in one year, now I'm attempting an IRONMAN'

By Bridie Wilkins
Women's Health
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
mailplus.co.uk

Stenson: I’ll take lie test over claims

HENRIK STENSON says he would take a lie detector test to disprove rumours that he used the Ryder Cup captaincy to leverage a better offer from golf’s LIV breakaway series. The Swede was dropped from the role by European Ryder Cup bosses in July after accepting in the region of £40million to defect to the Saudi-backed rebel series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy