How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?

By Cara Murez
 4 days ago

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors work toward developing more personalized cancer care, a new study looks at whether lung cancer patients can miss a few days of radiation treatment and make them up with a higher dose.

The more treatments a patient skips, the higher their risk of early death, according to the research from Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia. However, some patients may still benefit from receiving higher radiation doses if they do miss treatments.

“Ideally, we can begin to adapt treatment to the individual patient,” said study co-author Dr. Peter Lee, a radiation oncology resident at Fox Chase. “So if a patient misses a certain number of days, we can change their prescription and add on a higher dose as they finish their treatment.”

For the new study, the researchers analyzed data on more than 26,000 patients with stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer who received chemoradiation therapy — concurrent administration of chemotherapy and radiotherapy — and no other treatment. (Stage 3 means the cancer has spread into nearby tissues.) Among these patients, 8,644 had their treatment prolonged due to missed days.

All still had radiation doses within the standard of care, but some received a total dose of 60 gray, while others received a slightly higher total dose of 66 gray.

The risk of earlier death did rise steadily with the number of days a patient skipped, the findings showed, but there wasn’t a threshold for the number of missed days that triggered an increased risk of death.

The researchers also noted an apparent window of time when they could give patients a higher dose to make up for the lost days.

Low-dose patients who missed four to nine treatment days had a significantly higher risk of earlier death than patients who received the higher radiation dose, according to the study authors.

“Patients who were delayed by 10 or more days didn’t see this benefit,” Lee said in a cancer center news release. “That may suggest that once you reach that point, the higher dose isn’t going to make up for missing so many days.”

Radiation therapy for lung cancer patients usually involves intensive treatment for a long period of time, typically five days a week for up to six weeks. Patients sometimes have to miss days for weather, illness or other reasons.

“For the most part, we reassure patients, saying, ‘It’s not a big deal, you can miss a day, we can add it on at the end, no problem,’” Lee said. “But at the same time, we do know that, ideally, you should get the treatment done as prescribed and not miss any days.”

The study shows correlation between missed treatments and death, but not causation. It is possible that patients who miss days may have been more ill at the start of treatment and more likely to die from other causes.

The researchers now plan to study lung cancer patients who have surgery and chemotherapy in addition to radiation treatment.

The study findings were scheduled for presentation at the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology , held Oct. 23 to 26 in San Antonio, Texas. Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The American Cancer Society has more on lung cancer .

SOURCE: Fox Chase Cancer Center, news release, Oct. 21, 2022

Related
Vaping Might Trigger Irregular Heartbeat, Animal Studies Show

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In another strike against electronic cigarettes, a new mouse study has found that they can cause an irregular heartbeat, also called a cardiac arrhythmia. Researchers from the University of Louisville's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute, in Kentucky, found that exposure to the aerosols from e-cigarettes could cause heart arrhythmias in animals. These included both premature and skipped heartbeats. “Our findings demonstrate that short-term...
LOUISVILLE, KY
How Healthy Is Horror?

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- That intense feeling of fear as you watch Jason Voorhees chase his next victim while wearing a hockey mask in "Friday the 13th" might actually be good for you. It also might not be. Researchers report that horror's impact is really in the eye of the beholder, a little different for everyone but not all bad. "It's called 'the paradox of horror,'" explained...
No Sign That Anesthesia in Pregnancy Affects Child's Later Development

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moms who have had emergency surgery during pregnancy can rest assured that exposure to anesthesia is not linked to developmental issues in their children, a new study reveals. While surgery and anesthesia are typically avoided during pregnancy, up to 1% of pregnant women may require it for unexpected health emergencies, such as appendicitis. “While the results of our study do not change the...
Doctors Answer Your Questions About RSV

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While a potential COVID winter surge and the impending flu season get a lot of attention, doctors are worried about another virus. This one is RSV -- short for respiratory syncytial virus -- and hospitals across the country are seeing a surge of cases in infants and young children. The virus can be especially concerning in those who are 6 months and younger. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
