ktvo.com
Armed Fairfield woman barricades herself in home with child, prosecutors allege
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is facing multiple charges after a report of a domestic assault. Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Fairfield police officers responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Avenue after a man reported that his girlfriend had assaulted him and forced him out of the home.
iowa.media
Second man sentenced in 2021 Town and Campus shootings
A second individual was sentenced for his role in a July 2021 shooting incident at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street. Iowa City Police say 23-year-old Ka’Leck Bolden, who lives at the complex, was involved in a physical fight outside his residence just after 9:15 pm July 24th. Bolden allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at the people with whom he was fighting. One of those people was 32-year-old Sean Hood. Hood reportedly then ran across the street, grabbed a firearm from a third party, and fired several shots at towards the apartment building. No one was hit by the gunfire, but a parked car was hit twice.
KCRG.com
Iowa City hookah bar asks for help keeping area safe after fatal shooting
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Talking about the fatal shooting right outside his business Sunday morning, co-owner of H-Bar David Sykes said, “It is a life on our conscience.”. That shooting left one man dead. All three co-owners of H-Bar said Tuesday the violence surrounding their bar weighs heavily...
KGLO News
Cedar Rapids man gets suspended sentence for Joice, Kensett city hall break-ins
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man accused of breaking into city halls in Joice and Kensett has been given a suspended prison sentence. 49-year-old Michael Dolezal and 48-year-old Tomi Clarke were charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted burglary after the break-ins on February 18th.
iowa.media
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of using baseball bat to threaten fast food worker
An Iowa City man was arrested after being accused of using a baseball bat at a fast food restaurant. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 8:50 pm Wednesday at the Lower Muscatine Road McDonald’s restaurant. 36-year-old Eli Prasch of McCLean Street allegedly was inside wielding the bat, trying to get behind the counter. When an officer arrived, Prasch saw him and took off running out the side door.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police respond to convenience store robberies
Iowa City Police have responded to two convenience store robberies recently. In a release from the city, the first incident occurred just before 8:30 pm Friday, when an armed subject entered the J&S Convenience Store on Rochester Avenue and robbed the business at gunpoint. The second incident occurred Monday night....
KCJJ
Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon
A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of threatening roommate with a knife
Allegedly chasing her roommate with a knife has led to an Iowa City woman’ arrest. Iowa City Police say 19-year-old Aubri Diaz was upset that her roommate had brought someone home to the pair’s South Dodge Street apartment without letting her know. Just before 1:30 Wednesday morning Diaz allegedly punched and kicked the walls and screamed at the roommate. Police allege that Diaz then grabbed a knife and began stabbing the roommate’s door and threatening to stab her in the face. The roommate’s guest was able to escape through a bedroom window.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. SARAH AURAND, 41, 5’7”, 156 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape...
KWQC
Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
Cedar Rapids Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Monday Crash
A Monday evening accident in Cedar Rapids injured two people, one fatally. An 18-year-old has been charged as a result of the incident. According to the City of Cedar Rapids, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance were all dispatched to a vehicle accident in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW just before 9:25 p.m. Monday evening. When then arrived, first responders found four people had been involved, with one of them deceased at the scene.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police investigate nightclub homicide
Iowa City Police are investigating a homicide outside a nightclub near downtown. According to an ICPD news release, officers were called to H Bar on South Van Buren Street just after 2:00 Sunday morning for a report of six gunshots in the alley. A Hawkalert was sent out by the University of Iowa warning the public to avoid the area.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of head butting domestic partner
An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly headbutting his domestic partner. Police were called to the Morgan Court residence of 39-year-old Oscar Velazquez-Aviles at approximately 2am Sunday on reports of a domestic assault. According to the victim, she was involved in an argument with the man when he head-butted her. She fell to the ground and may or may not have lost consciousness. The woman suffered a black eye and acute and lingering pain to the right side of her head.
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
KBUR
Trial underway for Southeast Iowa man charged with arson, insurance fraud
Libertyville, IA- Witness testimony has concluded in the trial of a former Southeast Iowa firefighter accused of arson and insurance fraud. Witness testimony concluded Monday in the trial of 40-year-old Lucas McCoy of Libertyville. McCoy is accused of intentionally setting his house on fire in an effort to collect insurance money.
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
Taboo Nightclub Shooting Suspect Asks Judge to Dismiss All Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) One of the two Taboo Nightclub shooting suspects is asking a judge to dismiss his charges. Dimione Walker’s attorneys say his right to a speedy trial was violated. They say the trial should have started 90 days after charges were filed. Walker was arrested in April and charged in May. The trial date was delayed because he was arrested in Illinois, meaning a governor’s warrant had to be obtained to bring him back to Iowa. Walker faces multiple charges – including murder – connected to the largest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids history. A judge will hear the defense’s argument October 31st.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door
The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment. Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The Hawkeye Area Council of...
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with threatening former co worker
A North Liberty man was taken into custody after threatening a former co-worker earlier in the month. According to the arrest report, 26-year-old Alan Joynes of Kansas Avenue previously worked at the Car-X location on Waterfront Drive. He went there the morning of October 7th, entered the auto-shop area and began threatening a former co-worker. Joynes allegedly called the victim vulgar names and threatened to assault them. He reportedly got within striking distance of the victim and lunged twice at them, placing them in fear.
