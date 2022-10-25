ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pick Up Your Dog's Poop Quickly & Easily With This Mess-Free $15 Tool With Over 6,000 Reviews

While we adore our furry babies, we don’t adore some parts of being a pet owner. When you’re a pet owner, specifically a dog owner, poop is a big part of the job. We’ve grabbed the poop with a bag, and no matter what, something goes awry. It either gets on our hands, drops, or the bag, and have to get another one. Walking our dogs can be a headache, but thanks to Amazon, we may have found a tool that makes walking our pets mess-free. Here’s another amazing thing: it’s 40 percent off for a limited time! Buy: DogBuddy Pooper Scooper...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Best Dog Breeds to Have as Pets

According to experts, some dog breeds are better than others to have as pets and as your best friend. A Labrador Golden Retriever.Image by Manuela Hoppe from Pixabay. Science has shown that certain dog breeds make the best pets. Suppose you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family. In that case, these are the ten dog breeds you definitely should consider, according to experts.
Mom refuses to give up when toddler has trouble pronouncing the word ‘scrunchie’

Watch this adorable toddler try to say the word “scrunchie” and get so excited when her mom finally understands her!. Feeling misunderstood can be difficult for anyone, and especially toddlers! TikTok parent @brandiadkins10 recently shared a video showing how frustrated her toddler gets when she doesn’t understand the word she’s trying to say—and how happy she is when her mom finally figures it out.
Human-Sized Dog Beds are Real and They’re a Surprisingly Great Way to Snuggle Your Pup

Ever stop to look at your pup and just think, if only I could have your life? Because let’s be real, they do indeed have the life. Alternating between playing with their favorite dog toys and snoozing the day away on one of their comfy dog beds while you cater to their every need isn’t too shabby. If you’ve ever wished that you could just curl up on that cushy bed right next to your pup, then you’re in luck. Thanks to two college students who understand the struggle of finding a cozy spot to nap, human dog beds were born.
This extremely emaciated mama dog had her puppies taken away, then dumped

Dogs feel strongly about their puppies, and it’s impossible to imagine what this new mama pup has been through after she had been separated from her furballs and dumped in the forest. The neglected pooch is currently cared for by the vets while the whereabouts of her puppies are...
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills

We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?

