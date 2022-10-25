Read full article on original website
Related
Pick Up Your Dog's Poop Quickly & Easily With This Mess-Free $15 Tool With Over 6,000 Reviews
While we adore our furry babies, we don’t adore some parts of being a pet owner. When you’re a pet owner, specifically a dog owner, poop is a big part of the job. We’ve grabbed the poop with a bag, and no matter what, something goes awry. It either gets on our hands, drops, or the bag, and have to get another one. Walking our dogs can be a headache, but thanks to Amazon, we may have found a tool that makes walking our pets mess-free. Here’s another amazing thing: it’s 40 percent off for a limited time! Buy: DogBuddy Pooper Scooper...
'Chief Fluff Officer' wanted: Your dog could earn $10,000 a year as a pet influencer
Is your pooch paw-fection itself? If your canine is cute and camera-ready, then he could be earning up to $10,000 a year as ‘Chief Fluff Officer’ for doggy gift company Yappy.com. Dogs have always been popular on social media, with the hashtag #dogsofinstagram featuring on 290 million posts....
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Dog Who Was Just Surrendered After Being Adopted During COVID Is Just So Sad
Adopting a pet might be fun and rewarding, but it's a lot of work, too. You're also committing to them for life! A dog or cat won't understand what's going on if they're surrendered to the shelter (especially if they've been there before), and that's what makes situations like this oh-so-heartbreaking.
Family reveal how their beloved three-year-old chihuahua Belle was mauled to death by two 'vicious' dogs while out on early morning walk
A family has revealed how their beloved three-year-old chihuahua was mauled to death by two 'vicious' dogs while out on an early morning walk. Tracey Logan, 51, was out for a walk with her chihuahua Belle on Wednesday morning when two dogs raced around a corner and attacked her pet.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
pethelpful.com
Video of Foster Dog Who Won't Stop Crying After Being Dumped by His Owners Is Just Heartbreaking
We will never be able to understand pet owners who dump their animals at a shelter. Sometimes there are circumstances beyond their control that prevent them from keeping their pets, but other times they simply don't care about their pets anymore. One dog was the victim of a surrender at a shelter and his reaction is heartbreaking.
Best Dog Breeds to Have as Pets
According to experts, some dog breeds are better than others to have as pets and as your best friend. A Labrador Golden Retriever.Image by Manuela Hoppe from Pixabay. Science has shown that certain dog breeds make the best pets. Suppose you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family. In that case, these are the ten dog breeds you definitely should consider, according to experts.
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
intheknow.com
Mom refuses to give up when toddler has trouble pronouncing the word ‘scrunchie’
Watch this adorable toddler try to say the word “scrunchie” and get so excited when her mom finally understands her!. Feeling misunderstood can be difficult for anyone, and especially toddlers! TikTok parent @brandiadkins10 recently shared a video showing how frustrated her toddler gets when she doesn’t understand the word she’s trying to say—and how happy she is when her mom finally figures it out.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dogs Waiting to Be Adopted at Crowded Florida Shelter Is Tough to Watch
Even though Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida a couple of weeks ago, the destruction and devastation will, unfortunately, last a long time. For instance, just one animal shelter near Fort Lauderdale is receiving dogs every single day. They're filled and could use all the help they can get. Ugh, our...
Human-Sized Dog Beds are Real and They’re a Surprisingly Great Way to Snuggle Your Pup
Ever stop to look at your pup and just think, if only I could have your life? Because let’s be real, they do indeed have the life. Alternating between playing with their favorite dog toys and snoozing the day away on one of their comfy dog beds while you cater to their every need isn’t too shabby. If you’ve ever wished that you could just curl up on that cushy bed right next to your pup, then you’re in luck. Thanks to two college students who understand the struggle of finding a cozy spot to nap, human dog beds were born.
ohmymag.co.uk
This extremely emaciated mama dog had her puppies taken away, then dumped
Dogs feel strongly about their puppies, and it’s impossible to imagine what this new mama pup has been through after she had been separated from her furballs and dumped in the forest. The neglected pooch is currently cared for by the vets while the whereabouts of her puppies are...
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
After volunteering at a food bank, I'll never give out candy on Halloween again. Instead, I'm giving trick-or-treaters something better.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
Handsome hounds, pretty pooches: BARK looking for dogs to be faces of new pet food
Is your phone’s camera roll full of pictures of your dog? One company wants to feature the country’s most photogenic pooches to be the faces of its new dog food. BARK is embarking on a journey to find ten doggos to be the “Next Top Dog Models” for its new breed-specific dog food, BARK Food.
Comments / 0