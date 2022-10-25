Read full article on original website
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
wvik.org
Quad Cities Interfaith Proposes Community ID
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Mexican Consulate in Omaha, Nebraska closed. But now it's open again. Interfaith Leader Gloria Mancilla says this is a problem for many hispanics. "Just think about it, like I said we have to drive four hours to Omaha to get there and then four...
etxview.com
Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Monday, Oct. 31. Bettendorf City Hall: Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m. Trick-or-Treat for all costumed children up to age 5. Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., starting at 23rd St. and Middle Rd. Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m. Buffalo: 5-7 p.m. Clinton: Oct. 29,...
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
ourquadcities.com
2nd new Rock Valley Physical Therapy clinic opens
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce helped Rock Valley Physical Therapy to cut the ribbon Wednesday on its latest new clinic in the area, at 900 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa...
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind on Friday released a statement several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. “We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from family, friends,...
wvik.org
Harbor Freight Tools Opens in Moline
Spokesman Craig Hoffman says the company now has more than 1,300 stores nationwide, including 15 in Iowa and 40 in Illinois, and the newest in Moline. "So I think ours is about 15,300 square feet and that's going to be smaller than the competition in the so-called big box stores which I don't think I have to name - I think you know who we're talking about. We think that's a real competitive advantage."
wvik.org
Duel at Bloody Island
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. One day at the beginning of the nineteenth century, a small sandbar appeared in the Mississippi River just upstream from St. Louis. The sandbar turned into an island which grew until it had split the river into two channels, one along the Illinois shore past a community known as Illinois Town, and one along the Missouri shore past St. Louis.
ourquadcities.com
Chase ends near base of Arsenal Bridge
A chase through Davenport came to an end near the base of the Government Bridge early Thursday morning. This was around 1:30 a.m. by the intersection of 2nd Street and Leclaire. Officers with Davenport Police and the Iowa State Patrol were on scene. Our news crew saw one car with...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Galesburg murder suspect in custody; Reusch theft case to continue next year
Tri States Public Radio produced this story. TSPR relies on financial support from our readers and listeners in order to provide coverage of the issues that matter to west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri. As someone who values the content created by. Galesburg murder suspect in custody. A...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
KWQC
East Moline police chief reacts to assault of one of his officers.
Dr. Martin O'Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates explains the many different replacement lenses available and how some of them can help restore vision without the need for glasses. Camanche 4th-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals...
KWQC
Davenport Halloween parade to step off Sunday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The popularity of Halloween in general has only added interest to the huge Halloween parades in the Quad Cities. Davenport has been hosting one for many, many years--and traditionally, it had been held at night. But that has all changed. Allie McWilliams, City of Davenport, discusses details...
KWQC
Crews respond to dryer fire in commercial building Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to a dryer fire in a commercial building Thursday. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the 7000 Block of Brady Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. A caller said a commercial dryer was on fire inside a local manufacturing facility.
wvik.org
Re-dedication of 1965 Flood Fighting Plaque
Thursday city officials unveiled a re-furbished plaque downtown that salutes the students who spent hundreds of hours filling sandbags and building walls on both sides of the river. Preservation Commission member Frank Ege found the plaque earlier this year under the old I-74 Bridge, corroded, with trash around it, and...
KWQC
Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
rejournals.com
Newmark closes disposition of 251,100-square-foot industrial building in Iowa
Newmark has completed the disposition of the 251,100-square-foot single-tenant industrial building in Davenport, Iowa, at 8740 Zenith Ave. on behalf of Blue Vista Capital Management, LLC and Russell Development. The transaction was completed by the Newmark team of Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, Andy Gallas, Andrew Sandquist, Ben Greazel and Raegen...
