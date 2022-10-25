BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a frosty start, we warmed up Thursday under plenty of sunshine. The warming trend continues as we close out the week. Friday is shaping up to be a great start to the weekend, seeing temperatures near 70 for the high and lows in the 40s. For those of you headed out to the WKU Homecoming parade or the BGPD Trunk or Treat, you might want to grab a light jacket for when that sun goes down. Saturday, another repeat day of gorgeous weather. High around 70 and lows in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO