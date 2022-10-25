ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Weekend Starts Warmer!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a frosty start, we warmed up Thursday under plenty of sunshine. The warming trend continues as we close out the week. Friday is shaping up to be a great start to the weekend, seeing temperatures near 70 for the high and lows in the 40s. For those of you headed out to the WKU Homecoming parade or the BGPD Trunk or Treat, you might want to grab a light jacket for when that sun goes down. Saturday, another repeat day of gorgeous weather. High around 70 and lows in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: About 1,800 still without power, mainly in Tiny Town Road area

Update, 5:10 p.m.: Power outages have dropped to about 1,800, mainly near Tiny Town Road. Update, 4:30 p.m.: Traffic signals are also out on Tiny Town Road. Update, 3:40 p.m.: Storms have caused power outages affecting about 3,000 customers in Clarksville. Traffic signals at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Dover Crossing...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Dennison's Roadside Market is celebrating National Pumpkin Day!

Joining Allie this midday is Alicia Hale with the Warren County Humane Society. Check out bgshelterpets.com or 270-783-9404 to get started with adoption!. It has been one year since the opening of the Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility. Updated: 10 hours ago. John Gorrell talks to Allie about one...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Volunteers lend helping hand in tire dump cleanup at Jennings Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over near Jennings Creek, a couple hundred tires were left in a parking lot, along with some tires tumbling into the stream. It was noticed by a fisherman who frequents the creek, as well as WKU’s CHNGES, or the Center for Human GeoEnvironmental Studies, who has been observing the area for research.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Questionable water in Edmonson County explained

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live in Edmonson County, you might have noticed a change in your water. Edmonson County Water District has had several factors working against them, in terms of providing clean water for the community. For one, the removal of the dam caused the “Green...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Edmonson residents post brown, discolored county water to Facebook

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – Across Edmonson County, residents post pictures of brown bed sheets, discolored bathtubs and faucets: evidence of brown county water. The question “Why is my water brown,” is circulating across Edmonson’s social media. Edmonson County Water District says this brown water is the result...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

“Murder Mansion” tour tells about Bowling Green’s dark history

Many Edmondson Co. residents have been recently complaining about the look, smell, and taste of their water. Folk Studies Master's Program facing Suspension at WKU. Marisa Williams, a former minor studies of the program talk to us about the impact of the suspension of the program. We also have a response from the Dean.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Folk Studies Master's Program facing Suspension at WKU

Many Edmondson Co. residents have been recently complaining about the look, smell, and taste of their water. Poppy's Field Trip: Visiting Caverna Middle School!. Pleasant through today and tomorrow, then rain arrives!. Updated: 4 hours ago. Pleasant through today and tomorrow, then rain arrives!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Inflation, Avian Flu impacting Bowling Green turkey farmers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your typical “turkey season” might look a little bit different this year. To try and learn more about what we can expect given the status of inflation and the Avian Flu outbreak, we spoke with some Bowling Green farmers, who know a thing or two about turkeys.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Police officers lose home in house fire

The Spirit Makes the Monster Trick or Treat Event held at the Martens Alumni Center. The event will take place on Sunday, October 30th from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Martens Alumni Center at Western Kentucky University. Med Center Health's Annual Charity Ball Fashion Show is on Nov. 12th!. Updated: 9...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for street in Leitchfield

A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) has been issued for a street in Leitchfield. Leitchfield Utilities issued the BWA for Holly Hill Lane. Officials recommend residents boil water at a rolling boil for three minutes before drinking or using in cooking. K105 will update when the advisory has been removed. By:...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WBKO

Warren County Composite MTB places 4th overall in state

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County 6th-12th grade mountain biking team achieved a fourth-place finish overall in the state out of 15 teams. The state championship took place in Elizabethtown, KY on October 23rd. “Our ranking is especially notable considering we compete against several teams that have nearly...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Local waste management shows it’s easy being green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some say it isn’t easy being green, but local waste management organizations are hoping to change that. First there’s Recylops, an uber-esque recycling service that was announced last month as the new recycling service for Warren County. “We are focused on providing recycling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warren East advances to the 4th Regional Volleyball Final for the first time in school History

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East volleyball beats Logan County 3-2 to make it to the 4th Region Finals for the first time in school history. This game was insane from start to finish. Logan county dominated the first set winning 25-to-8. East settled down and won the second set 25-18 with a kill from Makenna Rine. The lady raiders went on to win the third set with the Lady Cougars’ shot soaring over the out-of-bounds line as east won that set 25-21.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

