Little Falls, MN

740thefan.com

Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

New Salon Almost Ready To Open In Foley

FOLEY (WJON News) - Work continues to turn a former Chinese restaurant into a salon and spa. The Blue Door Salon in Foley is planning a soft opening in mid-November. The salon is remodeling and expanding into the former restaurant next door to add additional services not offered in the area.
FOLEY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in crash near Alexandria

(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Two Big Road Projects Wrapping up in Sartell

It's been a heavy road construction season in Sartell with road construction projects on County Road 1/River Road and on 19th Avenue. Fitzthum says the deadline to reopen the River Road is on November 15th. He indicates asphalt is being laid this week. As for 19th Avenue the first phase of the project is wrapping up this week, which is the south portion. Fitzthum explains that the 2nd phase of the project (north side) will start in the spring and finish up next summer.
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sherburne County Floats Waste Facility

SHERBURNE COUNTY (WJON News) - Early discussion is underway that could bring a household hazardous waste facility to Sherburne County. Earlier this year, county officials demonstrated how a facility to safely dispose of household hazardous waste could be an advantage to Sherburne County. Environmental Specialist Jillian Carlson says a facility...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
klfdradio.com

LHS Student Killed in Car Accident

Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

