St. Nicholas Wasn’t Always Where it is Now in Central MN
St. Nicholas is an unincorporated community in Luxemburg Township in Stearns County. The community is south of Cold Spring, west of Marty and north of Watkins. St. Nicholas falls within the ROCORI school district. I talked with longtime St. Nicholas residents Shirley Lutgen and Vern Hennen. Lutgen grew up in...
St. Nicholas in Pictures [GALLERY]
St. Nicholas is an unincorporated community in Luxemburg Township in Stearns County. The community is located along Stearns County Road 21 near Stearns County Road 165.
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
New Women’s Clothing Boutique Opens in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - An at-home women's clothing business has moved into its own store front. Owner Lori Ruhland started Cinder Boutique out of her home in Cold Spring over two years ago. She says the last year really drove her from operating as an online only business to having a physical location.
You HAVE to Check out the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
New Salon Almost Ready To Open In Foley
FOLEY (WJON News) - Work continues to turn a former Chinese restaurant into a salon and spa. The Blue Door Salon in Foley is planning a soft opening in mid-November. The salon is remodeling and expanding into the former restaurant next door to add additional services not offered in the area.
SR-R Planning for 1 Snow Day, 5 E-Learning Days
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- As the winter season approaches, families in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are reminded that there will be just one official snow day this year. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says this is a change from last year's schedule. This will be the first year that we've...
RSV Cases Rising Quickly In Minnesota: Here’s What To Look For
It started with a sore throat on a Thursday night. By Friday afternoon, my son had a deep, persistent cough and a fever that touched nearly 102 degrees. After a weekend of rest and medicine, my five-year-old was still struggling with his symptoms so we brought him to the pediatric urgent care in Sartell.
Belgrade Resident Dies in ATV Crash in Kandiyohi County
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A Belgrade resident died in an ATV crash Tuesday night. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a crash with injuries in the 26-thousand block of 40th Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. in Burbank Township, north of New London. Authorities say...
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
One Person Hurt in Crash on Highway 23 in New London
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near New London Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says a car was going south on Highway 23 when it was hit by an SUV that was attempting to cross the highway.
Minnesota man faces additional charges after assaulting detainee at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.
A Minnesota man accused of assaulting someone after being given credit in Harrison County for time served in jail faces more charges after allegedly assaulting a detainee at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota has been charged in Daviess County with three counts of third-degree...
Two Big Road Projects Wrapping up in Sartell
It's been a heavy road construction season in Sartell with road construction projects on County Road 1/River Road and on 19th Avenue. Fitzthum says the deadline to reopen the River Road is on November 15th. He indicates asphalt is being laid this week. As for 19th Avenue the first phase of the project is wrapping up this week, which is the south portion. Fitzthum explains that the 2nd phase of the project (north side) will start in the spring and finish up next summer.
Authorities Investigating Burglary at Bar Near Randall
RANDALL (WJON News) - Authorities are investigating a burglary at a bar near Randall earlier this week. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call of a burglary at the Stone Hill Bar & Grill, located four miles west of Randall. Authorities say the suspect(s) broke into the...
Sherburne County Floats Waste Facility
SHERBURNE COUNTY (WJON News) - Early discussion is underway that could bring a household hazardous waste facility to Sherburne County. Earlier this year, county officials demonstrated how a facility to safely dispose of household hazardous waste could be an advantage to Sherburne County. Environmental Specialist Jillian Carlson says a facility...
LHS Student Killed in Car Accident
Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was killed in a car accident this past weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says on Saturday morning at 1:12, deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Avenue NW. A car was traveling north on Nevens Avenue from Harrison Street, left the road and hit a tree.
Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument
Austin Lee Louis Carlson. Courtesy of Mille Lacs County Jail. A 42-year-old Princeton man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his longtime neighbor outside their home on Thursday. Prosecutors on Friday charged Austin L. Carlson with one count of second-degree attempted murder of his neighbor, whom Carlson...
