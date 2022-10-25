ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Liquor Store Teases Videos Called “Should I Really Be Drinking This?”

I'm not really a beer snob, an ice-cold Busch Light is just as nice to have as a craft IPA served at a local brewery. To me, it's about who you share that beverage with that makes it enjoyable. One Minnesota Liquor store seems to be taking beer drinking to another level though, as earlier this week they teased what appears to be an upcoming video series entitled "Should I Really Be Drinking This?"
SHOREWOOD, MN
Wasting Time Raking in Minnesota? You Could Be Doing This Instead

RAKING - A FUN FAMILY EVENT? MAYBE. Raking. Raking. Raking. I would like to get a headstart on raking, but my Silver Maples don't drop their leaves til it gets cold. They finally started to fall this week, and now my yard is a disaster. What did the world do without humans raking up leaves? Shouldn't I just leave it to mother nature? Who in the world said you HAD to rake up all these leaves? I mean..sure...if you have little kids that are going to enjoy the heck out of some old-fashioned jumping in a pile of leaves fun...then it can be fun...for a while anyway. There comes a point where I start thinking that I'll be raking til spring. What's the deal? Do we really have to rake up all those leaves?
MINNESOTA STATE
MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night

The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weekender: Hot County Nights, Flashlight Maze and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's Halloween weekend and there is plenty of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Make your way to downtown St. Cloud for Hot County Nights at the Pioneer Place, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, walk through the Stoney Brooks Farm corn maze by flashlight, enjoy a free spooky social event in St. Cloud and rock out to the Wings Over America Tribute Show. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Seen the Fake Spirit Minnesota Halloween Costumes Yet? Join the Fun!

Can't. Stop. Laughing. Must. Breathe. Have you seen the new twitter challenge that is taking twitterverse by storm, and for once I am actually all about it! It's the Fake Spirit Halloween Costumes. How it all began...someone took a photo of a real Spirit Halloween Costume, photoshopped out the picture and description and challenged anyone and everyone to come up with their own fake Halloween costume. Everyone took it and said challenge accepted.
