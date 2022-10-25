Read full article on original website
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate
Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Lots of Places to Get Spooked in Minnesota on Halloween Weekend
Minnesota embraces Halloween with many activities. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some activities to take advantage of. Harvest of Horror: A haunted hayride just south of St. Cloud in St. Augusta. October 28-29 7-11pm. Tickets are sold until 10:45pm. Molitor's Haunted Acres: A walk...
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Last Call: St. Cloud Bonanza Steakhouse Set To Permanently Close Today (Friday)
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The restaurant's Facebook page lists today's hours as 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement that they were closing the business on Facebook two weeks ago. We are sad to announce...
Amaze Guests With These 3 Minnesota Takes on Latest TikTok Food Trend
Not very often do I get really excited over much that is trending on TikTok. However, once and awhile my interest will peak and I'll give it a go and when I do, it usually involves food or a beverage. This time is no different. A food trend has caught my attention and I actually got to creating in my head the moment I saw it.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Minnesota Liquor Store Teases Videos Called “Should I Really Be Drinking This?”
I'm not really a beer snob, an ice-cold Busch Light is just as nice to have as a craft IPA served at a local brewery. To me, it's about who you share that beverage with that makes it enjoyable. One Minnesota Liquor store seems to be taking beer drinking to another level though, as earlier this week they teased what appears to be an upcoming video series entitled "Should I Really Be Drinking This?"
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
What? Minnesota Isn’t In The Top 10 For Most Beautiful People?
I really can't believe that Minnesota didn't make the top 10 for States With The Most Beautiful People. I've lived in a few different states, Minnesota, North Dakota, California, Wisconsin, Texas and Florida and I thought most of these states were right up there for attractive people. Well, the good...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Wasting Time Raking in Minnesota? You Could Be Doing This Instead
RAKING - A FUN FAMILY EVENT? MAYBE. Raking. Raking. Raking. I would like to get a headstart on raking, but my Silver Maples don't drop their leaves til it gets cold. They finally started to fall this week, and now my yard is a disaster. What did the world do without humans raking up leaves? Shouldn't I just leave it to mother nature? Who in the world said you HAD to rake up all these leaves? I mean..sure...if you have little kids that are going to enjoy the heck out of some old-fashioned jumping in a pile of leaves fun...then it can be fun...for a while anyway. There comes a point where I start thinking that I'll be raking til spring. What's the deal? Do we really have to rake up all those leaves?
Holly’s Lakeside Bar & Grill in Saint Cloud – Grand Opening This Weekend
HOLLY'S LAKESIDE BAR AND GRILL GRAND OPENING THIS WEEKEND. The Grand Opening of Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill is happening this weekend, and they will be featuring New York Celebrity Chef, NINJA. Saturday evening, beginning at 10:30 PM, there will be a Halloween party that everyone is invited to attend...
MN Fish and Wildlife: Watch for Bears While Driving at Night
The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook is warning drivers of an increased risk of seeing bears on the road this time of year. Right before the cold of winter sets in bears are getting ready to go into their dens for hibernation, but first they go into hyperphagia. During this period, bears sleep less and eat more, and become much more active as they seek out more food to pack on extra fat before hibernating.
The Weekender: Hot County Nights, Flashlight Maze and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - It's Halloween weekend and there is plenty of fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. Make your way to downtown St. Cloud for Hot County Nights at the Pioneer Place, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, walk through the Stoney Brooks Farm corn maze by flashlight, enjoy a free spooky social event in St. Cloud and rock out to the Wings Over America Tribute Show. Read more in The Weekender!
Minnesota Businesses Get Some Pretty Whacky Job Applicants
We've all been through the painful ordeal of looking for employment. It's almost an art and some, maybe most, aren't very good at it. I had a boss once that said if he gets 100 applications for a job opening, He'll filter out all but 3 that really stand out and go from there.
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
You HAVE to Check out the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
This Male Model Shares What It Was Like Going To St. Cloud Prison
A Minnesota transplant has traded in his prison orange jumpsuit for a more just career. Alex Denning was sentenced to prison and recently shared his account of being sent to St. Cloud's State Prison in a Youtube video. 10 years ago Alex was arrested and convicted of assault and was...
Seen the Fake Spirit Minnesota Halloween Costumes Yet? Join the Fun!
Can't. Stop. Laughing. Must. Breathe. Have you seen the new twitter challenge that is taking twitterverse by storm, and for once I am actually all about it! It's the Fake Spirit Halloween Costumes. How it all began...someone took a photo of a real Spirit Halloween Costume, photoshopped out the picture and description and challenged anyone and everyone to come up with their own fake Halloween costume. Everyone took it and said challenge accepted.
