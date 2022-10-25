Read full article on original website
Austin Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash on I-90
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- Alcohol is suspected to be involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 in Winona County that sent an Austin man to a hospital Wednesday night. The State Patrol accident report indicates 66-year-old Rick Nelson was traveling west on the freeway when the jeep he was driving crashed into the guardrail and stopped in the lane of traffic. His vehicle was then struck by a westbound Subaru driven by 30-year-old Nathin Voeller of Rochester.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on I-90 in Winona County Wednesday evening
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Winona County Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by 66-year old Rick Kim Nelson of Austin and a 2014 Subaru station wagon being driven by 30-year old Nathin David Voeller of Rochester were both traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when Nelson’s vehicle collided with the guardrail and came to a stop in the lane of traffic, where it was then struck by the jeep being driven by Voeller at milepost 244 in Utica Township.
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
KIMT
Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County
SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
Prescribed Burn Planned Along Hwy. 52 South of Rochester Thursday
Harmony, MN (KROC-AM News)- MnDOT is asking drivers to be on the look out for smoky conditions along Hwy. 52 east of Harmony Thursday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burn in the area. A news release says the burns are necessary to prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality, and keep roadways safe.
KAAL-TV
Fillmore County man taken to hospital after semi, pickup truck collision
(ABC 6 News) – A Fillmore County man was taken to a local hospital after a pickup truck and semi collision on Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 4:37 p.m., a 2008 Ford F250 and a 2006 RMW semi were both traveling westbound on Hwy 16 when they collided at the intersection of Fillmore County Rd. 39 in Spring Valley Township.
KAAL-TV
Pedestrian injured in NW crosswalk crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 27-year-old Rochester woman was taken to St. Marys with possible leg and internal injuries after being struck in a NW crosswalk. Rochester police responded to the intersection of 37th Street and W River Parkway NW at about 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. They found...
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle at NW Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police officers responded to a car-pedestrian crash at an intersection near the Zumbro River Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said responding officers found a 27-year-old woman from Rochester conscious and breathing while she was lying in the street at the intersection of 37th St. and West River Parkway Northwest around 8 p.m. She was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital with possible internal injuries and a suspected leg injury.
Cresco Times
High speed chase ends in arrest
CRESCO - On Monday, Oct. 24, Jonathan Michael Tabbert, age 29, of Yukon, Okla. was clocked doing 103, with his four-way flashers on. Tabbert was traveling north on Highway 63, when Officer Neil Daniels checked the speed, and turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle. The 2021 dark-colored Toyota...
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
[Watch] Police Pursue Minnesota Man Driving On Just Rims
What do you do when you have an active arrest warrant and a junk heap of a vehicle and the police are attempting to pull you over? Well this guy decided to make a run for it with 2 flat tires and just driving on the rims. Certainly can't make for a smooth ride.
Rochester Police Officer Cleared in Fatal Shooting of Axe-Wielding Man (VIDEO)
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A review of an officer involved-shooting in Rochester concluded that the Rochester Police Department Officer had no other option other than the use of deadly force during an incident involving an axe-wielding suspect in July. The Mower County Attorney’s Office reviewed a Bureau of Criminal...
Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Stewartville Business Victimized by Costly Burglary
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a Stewartville roofing business. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said a deputy responded to Schwikert’s Tecta America on the reported burglary Monday morning. The complainant reported someone had used wire cutters to cut through a fence to access the business late Saturday night.
Sioux City Journal
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
$250,000 Bail For Rochester Teenager Charged in Knife Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester teenager was arraigned this afternoon in Olmsted County Court on charges connected to an incident Wednesday night during which he allegedly threatened the father of his underage girlfriend with a knife. Bail for 18-year-old Jacob Bale was set at $250,000 after he was...
KIMT
Rochester man, 18, arrested after manhunt; missing juvenile found during police response
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A manhunt Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Rochester man in connection to a missing juvenile case. Jacob Bale is facing a litany of charges after an incident just after 7 p.m. at N. Broadway Ave. and Northern Heights Dr. NW. Police said there...
Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Woman in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man accused of attempting to stab a woman in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court earlier this week. 37-year-old Shawn Jakubowski is facing a charge for second-degree assault in connection with an incident that occurred inside of a vehicle early Monday morning. The criminal complaint says a female told Rochester police Jakubowski and her were arguing about his drug use while he was fidgeting with a pocket knife.
