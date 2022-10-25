Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Western Union’s Recent Trademark Filing Hints Crypto Foray
Western Union submitted trademark applications for three products on October 18. It formed a partnership with Ripple in 2015 to settle remittance payments. According to trademark applications that Western Union submitted last week, the company may soon begin offering services related to cryptocurrencies. It’s the latest in a series of attempts by the company to break into the cryptocurrency market.
thenewscrypto.com
DappRadar’s Blockchain Behavior Report: Reddit Paving the Way for Growing Crypto Adoption?
The most important consumer trends that influenced the blockchain market in Q3 of 2022 are detailed in the report by DappRadar. Developers working on Web3 keep on anyhow despite the gloomy state of the macroeconomy as a whole. The approach utilized to hide the fact that the 40,000 assets were...
thenewscrypto.com
Australia’s ASIC Charges Crypto Firm With Misleading Claims
Qoin was founded by Raj Pathak and Tony Weise in 2020. ASIC claims the firm misrepresented the regulatory approval of Qoin Facility in Australia. Authorities in Australia have filed suit against Qoin’s operators, claiming the cryptocurrency’s backers spread false information. Qoin was founded by Raj Pathak and Tony Weise in 2020 and is managed by BPS Financial.
thenewscrypto.com
Israel’s TASE Stock Exchange to Launch Crypto Trading Platform
The creation of new kinds of tokenized digital assets will be the primary focus of the exchange. A paper outlining Tel Aviv’s blockchain-related goals from 2023 to 2027 was made available. As Israel’s only stock and debt marketplace, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) is planning to launch a...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Announces Launch of Web3 Oracle Network
More than 10 BNB Chain projects have implemented smart contract integration. Binance Oracle will facilitate the use of inputs and outputs from the real world in smart contracts. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, revealed a decentralized Web3 oracle on October 26. In this capacity, the Binance Oracle will operate...
thenewscrypto.com
MintMe.com Coin Secures 25 Million Dollars Investment Commitment From GEM Digital Limited
Belize City, Belize, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire. GEM Digital Limited commits 25 Million Dollars to MintMe.com Coin. MINTME rose by over 50,000% in the last two years, and such news will only speed up its march to the top. MintMe, with over 70 000 users growing against the bear market,...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Releases Series of Educational Resources to Demystify Crypto This Halloween
This Halloween, Binance is starting an educational series that attempts to simplify the world of Web3, taking the weird out of crypto and giving people one less thing to be afraid of on this year’s Halloween. Nearly 30 percent of respondents in a recent social media poll* to find...
thenewscrypto.com
Will Binance CEO Stand by Financial Backing of Musk’s Twitter Bid?
CZ pledged to support the offer when it was made public in April. Earlier this year, Musk discussed with other cryptocurrency billionaires how they may decentralize Twitter. Binance is most likely to honor its commitment to contribute $500 million to Elon Musk’s attempt to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the exchange’s CEO, was recently questioned about whether he still supported his fellow billionaire. He stated, “I think so,” on Tuesday while speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
thenewscrypto.com
Hong Kong Turns to Legalize Retail Crypto Trading
Licensing program will permit Hong Kong retail trading. Hong Kong includes setting up a mechanism to approve exchange-traded funds. Hong Kong is turning toward a friendlier regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies with a plan to authorize retail trading. Retail trading will be permitted via a planned required licensing program for cryptocurrency platforms, which is expected to go into effect in March upcoming year.
thenewscrypto.com
Whale Transfers 3.36 Trillion SHIB to Anonymous Wallet
The approximate value of the transferred SHIB tokens is $35.77M. The price of a Shiba Inu has increased by more than five percent in the last 24 hours. After a period of decline, the crypto market as a whole is on the mend, and this has been reflected in the price of even the most popular meme coin, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Moreover, whale transaction trackers have seen a significant increase in Shiba Inu purchases by crypto whales during the previous day.
thenewscrypto.com
Bonds.org: Game-changers in Cardano Decentralized Lending
Instant access to capital is the foundation of all innovation in DeFi. Liquid cash loans fuel the dreams of visionaries who dare to initiate change and drive technological progress forward. Luckily, with the Vasil hard fork, the same financial opportunities are now available on the Cardano ecosystem. Bonds.org is a...
thenewscrypto.com
Whale Alert: 15K Bitcoin (BTC) Moved Post Recent Rally
After an 8% increase in value over the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin price is now at $20,764. A whale withdrew 1,389 Bitcoin from FTX, valued at almost $29 million. In the last 24 hours, the price of a Bitcoin (BTC) has risen to a high of $20,764. Increased whale accumulation, improved macroeconomic circumstances, and a fall in the U.S. dollar index all played roles in the Bitcoin price increase. After an 8% increase in value over the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin price is now at $20,764.
thenewscrypto.com
BlazeSwap a New DeFi Benchmark on Flare Network
BlazeSwap would be the first and only DEX on Flare. BlazeSwap has completed an audit by Omniscia. A decentralized exchange (DEX) called BlazeSwap would shortly launch on Flare Network, the new blockchain that intends to connect everything. Once the blockchain breaks observation mode, BlazeSwap will be activated on Flare. In addition, BlazeSwap would be the first and only DEX on Flare and will charge liquidity provider fees, providing users with network airdrop benefits and Flare’s price oracle delegation.
thenewscrypto.com
London Is the Next Station for the Internationally Overarching Blockchain Summit
As the Most Prodigious and the Largest Blockchain & Crypto Conferences Hub, Blockchain Economy Summit has just successfully finished its Most Global Blockchain Event Ever in Dubai, UAE on 4-5 October, 2022 with more than 3000 profoundly gratified attendees from 74 countries all over the world. Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit...
thenewscrypto.com
Compound Community Votes to Halt Activity of 4 Cryptocurrencies
Financial assets of this kind tend to be very unstable and susceptible to manipulation. The proposal won support from Compound Finance’s founder, Robert Leshner. Users of the Compound Finance protocol will no longer be able to lend assets with low liquidity. After “proposal-131” was adopted by the DAO that runs the platform after two days of voting. In this context, illiquid assets refer to digital currencies that would suffer a significant loss in value if sold or traded immediately.
thenewscrypto.com
Tao Bitcoin Acquired by Bitcoin ATM Operation RockItCoin
RockItCoin now manages almost 1,900 machines in 44 states after the acquisition. CEO and creator of RockItCoin expected further acquisitions in Q4 2022. On October 25th, Bitcoin ATM provider RockItCoin announced that it has acquired Tao Bitcoin. Located largely in the southern part of the United States, Tao Bitcoin operates 56 Bitcoin ATMs around the country.
thenewscrypto.com
CoinW Continues Its Streak in Indian Market With New OTC Payment Options
The key to global adoption of a crypto exchange is meeting users’ fiat deposit and withdrawal demands in different countries and regions. Partnering with third-party payment providers is the most effective solution to this problem. A few days ago, CoinW, a world-class comprehensive cryptocurrency exchange, introduced a new Over-The-Counter (OTC) Trading service in partnership ADV Cash, a licensed and regulatory-compliant payment service provider authorized by the Belize Financial Services Commission (FSC).
thenewscrypto.com
BitPay Announces Addition of Polygon MATIC on Its Platform
Users of the BitPay app will be able to buy, store, trade, and spend MATIC. Today, most cryptocurrencies traded in green after a long time. After much anticipation, the native token of Polygon, MATIC, will be made accessible on BitPay, one of the leading cryptocurrency payment systems, as per an official release. In addition to USDC, DAI, BUSD, and WBTC, users of the BitPay app will be able to buy, store, trade, and spend MATIC, an ERC-20 token on Polygon.
thenewscrypto.com
BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner Steps Down
The BitMEX native token, BMEX, will be listed before the end of next year. This past February, the business airdropped 1.5 million BMEX. After Alexander Hoeptner quit “with immediate effect,” BitMEX nominated chief financial officer Stephan Lutz as interim CEO. The corporation has said that Lutz will remain in his capacity as CFO but would make no more statements about Hoeptner’s resignation.
thenewscrypto.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Last 24 Hours
The top 5 gainers of the day are TON, LDO, ETH, ETC, and ADA. Toncoin (TON) has increased by nearly 22.23% during the past 24 hours. Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours. Toncoin (TON) Toncoin (TON) is the native token...
