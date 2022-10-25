The approximate value of the transferred SHIB tokens is $35.77M. The price of a Shiba Inu has increased by more than five percent in the last 24 hours. After a period of decline, the crypto market as a whole is on the mend, and this has been reflected in the price of even the most popular meme coin, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Moreover, whale transaction trackers have seen a significant increase in Shiba Inu purchases by crypto whales during the previous day.

2 DAYS AGO